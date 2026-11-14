Billings is busy right now with freight, parts, and building materials moving in and out of town. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts Location: Billings, MT

Billings, MT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll schedule routes, dispatch drivers, and make sure the right auto parts get to the right customers on time. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving on the fly, and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Billings, MT

Billings, MT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $24.75–$38.43/hour

Lead a team of package handlers and keep daily sort operations running safely and smoothly. This is a frontline leadership role with hiring, training, and performance duties—good step up if you have fast-paced or warehouse experience.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Location: Billings, MT (new distribution center)

Billings, MT (new distribution center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $20.50/hour to start, plus overtime and bonuses

Work mostly outdoors moving lumber and building products, loading trucks and rail cars, and doing hands-on warehouse work. No forklift experience needed—they’ll train you, and the schedule is mainly Monday–Friday, 7am–4pm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.