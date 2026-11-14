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Billings
🍽️ Billings MT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying $17–$19/hr+
2 days ago
Billings’ food scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, senior living, and casual dining. If you like fast-paced kitchens or serving with a smile, there are several solid options hiring today.
Cottage Cook
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Billings, MT (healthcare setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00+/hour
You’ll cook for residents, families, and staff in a healthcare environment, following recipes and food safety rules. Day shifts (7:00am–6:00pm) and full benefits for eligible full-time staff.
Culinary Services Aide
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00+/hour DOE
Support the kitchen with meal prep, dishwashing, tray setup, and dining room service for residents. Good fit if you want to get into culinary work with training and full-time benefits.
Baker
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time (days, evenings, weekends, holidays)
- Pay: $18.00+/hour
Bake breads, desserts, and other treats for residents and staff while following special diets and strict sanitation rules. Great if you love baking and want steady hours plus benefits.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits after 1 year for eligible staff)
Keep the heart of the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, handling trash, and keeping things clean. Comes with a fun, team-focused culture, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits for long-term Roadies.
Dining Room Server – Senior Living Community
- Employer: MorningStar Senior Living
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Part-time and Full-time schedules available
- Pay: Not listed
Serve meals to senior residents in a calm, community setting—no late-night bar rush. Options include PT: Fri–Sun 3:00pm–7:00pm and FT: Thu–Mon 10:30am–7:00pm, plus health benefits for 24+ hours/week and a free shift meal.
Cook
- Employer: Sodexo (Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch)
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time (afternoons/evenings, varying days)
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour
Prepare hot and cold foods for all meal periods in a fast-paced kitchen, following Sodexo standards. Includes training, career growth paths, and a full benefits package with PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
Cook / Kitchen Team (Salad & Sandwich Maker / Dishwasher)
- Employer: Panera Bread (franchise)
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Tipped role; exact pay not guaranteed
Join the back-of-house team making salads, sandwiches, and more in a busy bakery-café. They prefer some kitchen experience but will train, and offer health/dental, paid training, flexible schedules, and meal discounts.
Full-Time Prep Cook
- Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Focus on cold foods, bakery, and salads for a senior living community, with some hot cooking as directed. Good match if you like structure, food safety, and working with a consistent menu.
Prep Cook
- Employer: Old Chicago Pizza
- Location: 920 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle chopping, marinating, and organizing ingredients so the line cooks can move fast. On-site role with an employee discount and a classic neighborhood pizza-and-beer vibe.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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