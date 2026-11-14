Billings’ food scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, senior living, and casual dining. If you like fast-paced kitchens or serving with a smile, there are several solid options hiring today.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Billings, MT (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00+/hour

You’ll cook for residents, families, and staff in a healthcare environment, following recipes and food safety rules. Day shifts (7:00am–6:00pm) and full benefits for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00+/hour DOE

Support the kitchen with meal prep, dishwashing, tray setup, and dining room service for residents. Good fit if you want to get into culinary work with training and full-time benefits.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time (days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

(days, evenings, weekends, holidays) Pay: $18.00+/hour

Bake breads, desserts, and other treats for residents and staff while following special diets and strict sanitation rules. Great if you love baking and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits after 1 year for eligible staff)

Keep the heart of the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, handling trash, and keeping things clean. Comes with a fun, team-focused culture, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits for long-term Roadies.

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

MorningStar Senior Living Location: Billings, MT

Type: Part-time and Full-time schedules available

Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents in a calm, community setting—no late-night bar rush. Options include PT: Fri–Sun 3:00pm–7:00pm and FT: Thu–Mon 10:30am–7:00pm, plus health benefits for 24+ hours/week and a free shift meal.

Employer: Sodexo (Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch)

Sodexo (Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch) Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time (afternoons/evenings, varying days)

(afternoons/evenings, varying days) Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Prepare hot and cold foods for all meal periods in a fast-paced kitchen, following Sodexo standards. Includes training, career growth paths, and a full benefits package with PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Panera Bread (franchise)

Panera Bread (franchise) Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Tipped role; exact pay not guaranteed

Join the back-of-house team making salads, sandwiches, and more in a busy bakery-café. They prefer some kitchen experience but will train, and offer health/dental, paid training, flexible schedules, and meal discounts.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

The Goodman Group, LLC Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Focus on cold foods, bakery, and salads for a senior living community, with some hot cooking as directed. Good match if you like structure, food safety, and working with a consistent menu.

Employer: Old Chicago Pizza

Old Chicago Pizza Location: 920 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle chopping, marinating, and organizing ingredients so the line cooks can move fast. On-site role with an employee discount and a classic neighborhood pizza-and-beer vibe.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.