Billings’ healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to travel and locum work. If you’re clinical and ready for a change, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: No buy-in, full partner day one, hybrid onsite/remote with home workstations, 75th percentile+ earnings, starting bonus, relocation, and about 14 weeks of vacation + sabbatical. Join a 15-physician, all-fellowship-trained group at a Level I Trauma Center and regional tertiary referral center.

Employer: Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: 100% Pediatric Urology in the only program in the region, with strong APP support, 24/7 pediatric hospitalists, full pediatric subspecialties, and collaboration with Children’s Hospital Colorado. Generous compensation, starting bonus, loan repayment, and visa candidates welcome.

Employer: Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: $100,000 starting bonus, radiologists earning well above the 75th percentile, and 14 weeks of vacation + sabbatical. Join two IRs in a 15-physician group with a comprehensive IR practice at a Level I Trauma and tertiary referral center.

Employer: Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic Location: Billings, MT + regional MT/WY sites

Type: Full-time

Highlights: $100,000 starting bonus, no buy-in to partnership, 75th percentile average earnings, and about 14 weeks of vacation + sabbatical. General radiology with preference for fellowship (Chest/CV or Body), no mammography, and strong tech and overnight coverage support.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Billings, MT

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: Approx. $2,290 per week (40 hrs, days; package subject to confirmation)

(40 hrs, days; package subject to confirmation) Highlights: Inpatient OT role with 8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week, and tax-free stipends possible. Good fit if you want solid pay plus a short-term move to Billings.

Employer: Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: $100,000 starting bonus, chance to subspecialize (head & neck, laryngology, otology), and teaching, research, and leadership options. Loan repayment, training stipend, CME, relocation, and visa candidates welcome at a Level I Trauma and tertiary center.

Employer: Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Join an established, well-respected derm group with Mohs and dermpath support. Competitive total compensation, strong benefits and CME, certified derm tech/scribes, and strong mentorship and onboarding for new grads.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Fast-paced ED RN role focused on rapid triage, high-acuity care, and close teamwork with physicians. Good fit if you like adrenaline, complex patients, and strong use of EHR and protocols.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: PACU RN caring for post-surgical patients, managing pain, IVs, and recovery from anesthesia. Mix of close monitoring, quick interventions, and patient/family teaching.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Broad RN role with full-spectrum assessments, care planning, meds, and patient education. Heavy focus on EHR documentation, quality, and community health.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Highlights: Flexible PA locum work across varied sites, handling exams, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic conditions. Great if you like variety and can adapt quickly to new teams and EMRs.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Highlights: PA locum role using a tech platform to match your skills to assignments. You’ll manage full-scope patient care, order tests, prescribe, and work closely with supervising physicians.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Highlights: Independent CRNA practice across inpatient and outpatient settings, from pre-op assessment through post-anesthesia recovery. Ideal if you’re comfortable stepping into new OR environments.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Non-bedside leadership role coaching RNs and MAs, improving workflows, and driving patient safety and quality in primary care. Good for someone with strong clinical operations and training experience.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Obs unit RN role focused on short-stay patients, cardiac monitoring, IV therapy, and quick turnarounds. Mix of rapid assessments and tight coordination with providers.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Perform a range of diagnostic ultrasound exams with a focus on image quality and patient comfort. Great if you like hands-on imaging and close teamwork with clinicians.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: ICU nurse leader role combining direct critical care with team leadership, rapid response, and quality improvement. Good step up for experienced ICU RNs.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Lead an orthopedic acute care unit, mentor staff, and drive patient safety and outcomes. Best for RNs with ortho and leadership experience.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Hands-on lab role running routine and stat tests, managing specimens, and supporting a senior living community. Good fit if you like precise, behind-the-scenes diagnostic work.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Perform echo and cardiovascular ultrasound exams, support cardiology teams, and focus on high-quality imaging and patient care.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.