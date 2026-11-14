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Billings
🏥 Billings, Montana Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Clinical Roles
12 days ago
Billings’ healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to travel and locum work. If you’re clinical and ready for a change, there are several solid options here right now.
Body/Chest & Neuro Radiologists – Hybrid Model
- Employer: Billings Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: No buy-in, full partner day one, hybrid onsite/remote with home workstations, 75th percentile+ earnings, starting bonus, relocation, and about 14 weeks of vacation + sabbatical. Join a 15-physician, all-fellowship-trained group at a Level I Trauma Center and regional tertiary referral center.
Pediatric Urology Physician – Established Regional Program
- Employer: Billings Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: 100% Pediatric Urology in the only program in the region, with strong APP support, 24/7 pediatric hospitalists, full pediatric subspecialties, and collaboration with Children’s Hospital Colorado. Generous compensation, starting bonus, loan repayment, and visa candidates welcome.
Interventional Radiology Physician – $100K Start
- Employer: Billings Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: $100,000 starting bonus, radiologists earning well above the 75th percentile, and 14 weeks of vacation + sabbatical. Join two IRs in a 15-physician group with a comprehensive IR practice at a Level I Trauma and tertiary referral center.
Diagnostic Radiology Physician – $100K Start, MT & WY
- Employer: Billings Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT + regional MT/WY sites
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: $100,000 starting bonus, no buy-in to partnership, 75th percentile average earnings, and about 14 weeks of vacation + sabbatical. General radiology with preference for fellowship (Chest/CV or Body), no mammography, and strong tech and overnight coverage support.
Travel Inpatient Occupational Therapist – $2,290/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: Approx. $2,290 per week (40 hrs, days; package subject to confirmation)
- Highlights: Inpatient OT role with 8-hour day shifts, 40 hours/week, and tax-free stipends possible. Good fit if you want solid pay plus a short-term move to Billings.
Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery Physician – $100K Start
- Employer: Billings Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: $100,000 starting bonus, chance to subspecialize (head & neck, laryngology, otology), and teaching, research, and leadership options. Loan repayment, training stipend, CME, relocation, and visa candidates welcome at a Level I Trauma and tertiary center.
General Dermatologist – New Grads Welcome
- Employer: Billings Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Join an established, well-respected derm group with Mohs and dermpath support. Competitive total compensation, strong benefits and CME, certified derm tech/scribes, and strong mentorship and onboarding for new grads.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Fast-paced ED RN role focused on rapid triage, high-acuity care, and close teamwork with physicians. Good fit if you like adrenaline, complex patients, and strong use of EHR and protocols.
Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Nurse
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: PACU RN caring for post-surgical patients, managing pain, IVs, and recovery from anesthesia. Mix of close monitoring, quick interventions, and patient/family teaching.
Registered Nurse – General Clinical Role
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Broad RN role with full-spectrum assessments, care planning, meds, and patient education. Heavy focus on EHR documentation, quality, and community health.
Locum Physician Assistant – Hospital & Clinic Settings
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Highlights: Flexible PA locum work across varied sites, handling exams, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic conditions. Great if you like variety and can adapt quickly to new teams and EMRs.
Locum Physician Assistant – Tech-Enabled Matching
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Highlights: PA locum role using a tech platform to match your skills to assignments. You’ll manage full-scope patient care, order tests, prescribe, and work closely with supervising physicians.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) – Locum
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Highlights: Independent CRNA practice across inpatient and outpatient settings, from pre-op assessment through post-anesthesia recovery. Ideal if you’re comfortable stepping into new OR environments.
Clinical Team Development Manager – Primary Care
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Non-bedside leadership role coaching RNs and MAs, improving workflows, and driving patient safety and quality in primary care. Good for someone with strong clinical operations and training experience.
Registered Nurse – Observation Unit
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Obs unit RN role focused on short-stay patients, cardiac monitoring, IV therapy, and quick turnarounds. Mix of rapid assessments and tight coordination with providers.
Medical Sonographer – Diagnostic Ultrasound
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Perform a range of diagnostic ultrasound exams with a focus on image quality and patient comfort. Great if you like hands-on imaging and close teamwork with clinicians.
ICU Registered Nurse – Nurse Clinical Leader
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: ICU nurse leader role combining direct critical care with team leadership, rapid response, and quality improvement. Good step up for experienced ICU RNs.
Orthopedic Acute Care Nurse Clinical Leader
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Lead an orthopedic acute care unit, mentor staff, and drive patient safety and outcomes. Best for RNs with ortho and leadership experience.
Medical Laboratory Technician / Med Tech
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Hands-on lab role running routine and stat tests, managing specimens, and supporting a senior living community. Good fit if you like precise, behind-the-scenes diagnostic work.
Echocardiography Sonographer
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Perform echo and cardiovascular ultrasound exams, support cardiology teams, and focus on high-quality imaging and patient care.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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