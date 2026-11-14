Billings has some solid education roles right now, especially if you love working closely with kids and teens. Here are a couple of local openings worth a look.

Employer: Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch – Yellowstone Academy

Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch – Yellowstone Academy Location: Billings, MT

Salary: $41,890 – $83,332 DOE

Type: Full-time (9–10 month contract, with extra paid summer options)

Teach small classes (up to 12 students) with strong support from a Behavior Specialist, Paraeducator, and Therapist. This is a good fit if you want to focus on IEPs, relationship-based teaching, and helping students with academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs in a structured setting.

Employer: Montana Swim Academy

Montana Swim Academy Location: Billings, MT

Salary: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Help kids and families become safe, confident swimmers while working a flexible schedule. This role is hands-on in the pool, with paid time off for part-timers, a fun team vibe, and room to grow if you want more hours or responsibility.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.