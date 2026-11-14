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🎓 Billings MT Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Potential
Billings has some solid education roles right now, especially if you love working closely with kids and teens. Here are a couple of local openings worth a look.
Special Education Teacher – 9–10 Month Contract
- Employer: Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch – Yellowstone Academy
- Location: Billings, MT
- Salary: $41,890 – $83,332 DOE
- Type: Full-time (9–10 month contract, with extra paid summer options)
Teach small classes (up to 12 students) with strong support from a Behavior Specialist, Paraeducator, and Therapist. This is a good fit if you want to focus on IEPs, relationship-based teaching, and helping students with academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs in a structured setting.
Swim Instructor – $20–$30/hr
- Employer: Montana Swim Academy
- Location: Billings, MT
- Salary: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time
Help kids and families become safe, confident swimmers while working a flexible schedule. This role is hands-on in the pool, with paid time off for part-timers, a fun team vibe, and room to grow if you want more hours or responsibility.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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