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🛒 Billings, MT Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings
Billings has a nice mix of retail, banking, and service jobs right now, from entry‑level to management. Lots of roles offer flexible hours and room to grow.
Airline Wheelchair Assistant
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (Bags, a Metropolis company)
- Location: Billings, MT (airport)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.50/hour + tips
Help travelers get to and from their gates in wheelchairs, handle luggage, and keep their trip stress‑free. Good fit if you like staying active, working with people, and don’t mind a physical job with airport security training.
Assistant Manager – Convenience Store (6th Ave N)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2620 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy store: hiring, supervising staff, bookkeeping, and keeping customers happy. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, bonuses, and clear paths to move up in management.
Assistant Manager – Convenience Store (Grand Ave)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1280 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102
- Type: Full-time
Similar role on the West End, leading a team and supporting store operations in a fast‑paced setting. Good for someone with retail or supervisor experience who wants stable hours and benefits.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2620 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
- Type: Part-time (listed under Team Member)
Front‑line store role: run the register, help with food program, keep the store clean, and chat with customers. Weekly pay, training, and a chance to grow into higher roles.
Store Sales Specialist
- Employer: REI Co-op
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Temporary
- Pay Range: $15.32 – $17.36/hour
Help customers gear up for the outdoors, sell memberships, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Great if you love outdoor gear and want a seasonal role with a well‑known co‑op.
Merchandising Specialist
- Employer: Premium Retail Services
- Location: Billings, MT 59102
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Travel between local stores stocking shelves, setting displays, and uploading photos from your phone. Good for independent workers who like flexible hours and light physical work.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1327 Main St #7, Billings, MT 59105
- Type: Full-time
Support daily store operations, help lead the team, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves full and organized. Includes benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Part-time
Work the front end as a cashier/bagger, keep the checkout area tidy, and help with carts and stocking. Nice entry‑level role with weekly pay, store discounts, and flexible schedules.
Retail Keyholder (Store 2960)
- Employer: GameStop
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Part-time
Act as a shift lead: open/close the store, run the register, help guests with games and gear, and support sales goals. Great if you have retail experience and love gaming.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Total Compensation: $50,000 – $75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
Work with RV customers to schedule and explain service work, give estimates, and keep them updated. Strong fit if you have service or automotive/RV experience and like commission‑based pay.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Billings, MT (multiple local stores)
- Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours
- Pay: $14.00/hour
Visit different retailers within about 25 miles to reset shelves, set displays, and audit inventory. Very flexible scheduling and lots of independence if you have a car and a smartphone.
Teller – Billings Heights
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 1325 Main St, Billings, MT 59105
- Type: Full-time
- Posting End Date: 26 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Handle everyday banking transactions, greet customers, and refer them to bankers for more complex needs. Solid entry into banking with training, career growth, and Saturday hours.
Sales Associate – Footwear
- Employer: Shipton's Big R
- Location: Billings West End, MT
- Type: Full-time
Help customers find the right boots and footwear, keep displays stocked and clean, and support other departments as needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and an employee discount.
Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut (Bass Pro Shop location)
- Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Billings, MT (inside Bass Pro)
- Type: Casual Part-time
Sell premium sunglasses inside Bass Pro, help customers pick styles, and keep the shop‑in‑shop looking sharp. Nice fit if you like fashion, outdoor vibes, and part‑time hours.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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