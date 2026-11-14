Billings is busy with projects right now, from big multifamily builds to hands-on equipment repair. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Acuren

Acuren Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + full benefits)

High-level rope access role supporting industrial clients. You’ll use your IRATA Level 3 skills for advanced rigging and rescue, work in varied industrial settings, and get medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life insurance, and employee stock purchase plan. Best for experienced Level 3 techs who are local or willing to relocate.

Employer: Devco Residential Group / DevCo US Construction

Location: Based on projects; first major project in Billings, MT

Based on projects; first major project in Type: Full-time, travel-based

Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year + 15% bonus target + $3,000/month per diem

Lead a 152-unit garden-style multifamily project in Billings, then move on to other builds across the U.S. This is a senior field role for someone with 5–7 years of multifamily superintendent experience, offering 100% employer-paid medical for you and family, dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 10 holidays, housing discount consideration, and strong training support.

Employer: Agri Industries Inc.

Location: Billings, MT (travel to various MT job sites)

(travel to various MT job sites) Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed (described as competitive/top-tier)

Entry-level friendly labor role helping electricians, plumbers, HVAC, irrigation, underground crews, and drillers. Good fit if you want to learn trades while earning health insurance, paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match, and HSA options. Must have a valid driver’s license and be ready for physical outdoor work.

Employer: Running R Equipment Repair

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00–$45.00/hour, ~40–50 hours/week

Hands-on mechanic role working mostly in the field (about 75%) on ag, farm, and small construction equipment. You’ll diagnose electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical issues and do some welding and soldering. Perks include PTO, 6 paid holidays, $100/month tool allowance, $350 boot + $350 winter clothing allowance, uniforms, phone, bonuses, and per diem for overnights.

Employer: Underriner Motors

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Automotive tech role doing diagnostics and repair on engines, transmissions, electrical, suspension, brakes, A/C, and more. Standout perks: 100% employer-paid medical premium, weekends off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), FSA, and strong training and advancement paths in a long-standing local dealership group.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.