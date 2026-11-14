Billings has some strong hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and staying active on the job.

Below are several solid Building & Grounds roles hiring in Billings, MT — all full-time and offering different paths, from hotels to healthcare to RVs.

Employer: Kelly Inn

Kelly Inn Location: Billings, MT

Billings, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel maintenance role doing painting, drywall, HVAC, and plumbing repairs, plus safety inspections and equipment installs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1 year, 8 double-time holidays, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Billings, MT

Billings, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.55–$53.48 per hour (flat-rate)

Hands-on RV service job doing diagnostics, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Offers a wide pay range, plus PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Executive Cleaning Co., Inc.

Executive Cleaning Co., Inc. Location: Billings, MT

Billings, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.25 per hour

Lead window cleaning for homes and tall commercial buildings (includes platform work at heights, with a differential). Offers a raise after 30 days, paid holidays, insurance, paid vacation, and strong job security for someone who likes physical work and leading a small team.

Employer: St. John’s United

Location: Billings, MT

Billings, MT Type: Full-time, on-call rotation

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role in plant operations at a healthcare campus, mixing building maintenance, light grounds work, and heavy floor care/housekeeping. You’ll handle repairs, inspections, snow and debris cleanup, plus floor stripping, waxing, carpet shampooing, and be part of an on-call rotation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — each employer shares more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.