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🏗️ Billings, MT Engineering Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Billings is busy right now for engineers and designers, from entry-level civil roles to national practice leaders. If you’re in A/E and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look around.
Geotechnical Engineer
- Employer: Insight Global (supporting a leading engineering & consulting firm)
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$75,000
Early-career EIT/EI role with lots of hands-on field work plus report writing on transportation, energy, and development projects across Montana and the Intermountain region.
Project Engineer – Travelling
- Employer: Loenbro, LLC
- Location: Based in Billings, MT / Western US, travel up to 90%
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Colorado pay range $35–$40/hour (range may vary by location)
Construction-focused project engineer role supporting large industrial projects, with heavy travel, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and exposure to complex electrical, mechanical, and structural work.
Civil Designer
- Employer: WSP USA
- Location: Billings, MT (also hiring in Cincinnati, OH and Exton, PA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level civil designer (about 7+ years experience) for power delivery projects, using AutoCAD Civil 3D and some MicroStation on grading, drainage, and site civil work.
Pipeline and Conveyance Practice Leader
- Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)
- Location: Billings, MT or other AE2S offices
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$200,000+
High-impact national practice leader role for water/wastewater pipelines, lift stations, and storage facilities, with employee ownership (ESOP), bonuses, and 100% company-paid family health insurance.
Civil Engineer
- Employer: J2T Recruiting (for a 100% employee-owned firm)
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time, in-office with regional fieldwork
- Salary: $90,000–$125,000/year DOE + bonus
Mid- to senior-level civil engineer to help build a new Billings office (target 10–15 staff), doing Civil 3D design, permitting, and client work, with ESOP, 401(k), company vehicle, and 3 weeks PTO to start.
Drinking Water Treatment Practice Leader
- Employer: AE2S
- Location: Billings, MT or other AE2S offices
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$200,000+
Lead AE2S’s national drinking water treatment practice, setting strategy, mentoring teams, and guiding major projects, with ESOP, bonuses, and fully paid family medical, dental, and vision.
Water Resources Practice Leader
- Employer: AE2S
- Location: Billings, MT or other AE2S offices
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$200,000+
National leadership role for flood, drought, stormwater, and erosion work, focused on strategy, technical direction, and client development, with strong ownership and family-benefit package.
Transmission EPC Principal
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Billings, MT among many HDR offices
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Targeted range $160,090–$228,700 (varies by location/experience)
Senior power delivery leader for national transmission EPC pursuits, guiding alternative delivery bids, risk, and front-end design on high-voltage projects up to 500 kV.
Senior Design Coordinator
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Billings, MT (primary posting Seattle, WA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Montana): $66,700–$95,285
Architecture-focused role coordinating Revit-based design and construction documents, specs, and code reviews, with options to align to healthcare, education, or data center/industrial work.
Civil Engineering New Graduate – December 2026
- Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level civil role for a December 2026 grad, working on survey-driven tribal and public works projects, with mentorship, ESOP, exam support, and day-one medical/dental/vision.
AutoCAD Operator
- Employer: Acuren / TiC Solutions / NV5
- Location: Billings, MT, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Industrial CAD drafting role creating piping and vessel drawings from specs, sketches, and 3D laser scans, using tools like AutoCAD, Plant3D, or CadWorx and visiting client sites to gather field data.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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