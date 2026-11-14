Billings is busy right now for engineers and designers, from entry-level civil roles to national practice leaders. If you’re in A/E and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Insight Global (supporting a leading engineering & consulting firm)

Insight Global (supporting a leading engineering & consulting firm) Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$75,000

Early-career EIT/EI role with lots of hands-on field work plus report writing on transportation, energy, and development projects across Montana and the Intermountain region.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Based in Billings, MT / Western US , travel up to 90%

Based in , travel up to Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Colorado pay range $35–$40/hour (range may vary by location)

Construction-focused project engineer role supporting large industrial projects, with heavy travel, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and exposure to complex electrical, mechanical, and structural work.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Billings, MT (also hiring in Cincinnati, OH and Exton, PA)

(also hiring in Cincinnati, OH and Exton, PA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level civil designer (about 7+ years experience) for power delivery projects, using AutoCAD Civil 3D and some MicroStation on grading, drainage, and site civil work.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

(Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC) Location: Billings, MT or other AE2S offices

or other AE2S offices Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

High-impact national practice leader role for water/wastewater pipelines, lift stations, and storage facilities, with employee ownership (ESOP), bonuses, and 100% company-paid family health insurance.

Employer: J2T Recruiting (for a 100% employee-owned firm)

(for a 100% employee-owned firm) Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time, in-office with regional fieldwork

Full-time, in-office with regional fieldwork Salary: $90,000–$125,000/year DOE + bonus

Mid- to senior-level civil engineer to help build a new Billings office (target 10–15 staff), doing Civil 3D design, permitting, and client work, with ESOP, 401(k), company vehicle, and 3 weeks PTO to start.

Employer: AE2S

Location: Billings, MT or other AE2S offices

or other AE2S offices Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

Lead AE2S’s national drinking water treatment practice, setting strategy, mentoring teams, and guiding major projects, with ESOP, bonuses, and fully paid family medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: AE2S

Location: Billings, MT or other AE2S offices

or other AE2S offices Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000–$200,000+

National leadership role for flood, drought, stormwater, and erosion work, focused on strategy, technical direction, and client development, with strong ownership and family-benefit package.

Employer: HDR

Location: Billings, MT among many HDR offices

among many HDR offices Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Targeted range $160,090–$228,700 (varies by location/experience)

Senior power delivery leader for national transmission EPC pursuits, guiding alternative delivery bids, risk, and front-end design on high-voltage projects up to 500 kV.

Employer: HDR

Location: Billings, MT (primary posting Seattle, WA)

(primary posting Seattle, WA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Montana): $66,700–$95,285

Architecture-focused role coordinating Revit-based design and construction documents, specs, and code reviews, with options to align to healthcare, education, or data center/industrial work.

Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time, in-office

Full-time, in-office Salary: Not listed

Entry-level civil role for a December 2026 grad, working on survey-driven tribal and public works projects, with mentorship, ESOP, exam support, and day-one medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Acuren / TiC Solutions / NV5

Location: Billings, MT, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Industrial CAD drafting role creating piping and vessel drawings from specs, sketches, and 3D laser scans, using tools like AutoCAD, Plant3D, or CadWorx and visiting client sites to gather field data.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.