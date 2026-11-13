Billings has some solid logistics and parts roles right now, especially if you like staying organized and keeping things moving on time.

Employer: Komatsu

Komatsu Location: Billings, MT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team in both warehouse and customer service operations, handling inventory for Billings and Northern Idaho, order accuracy, and truck scheduling. This one is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of warehousing experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want big-company benefits like health coverage, 401k, paid time off, and training.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of dispatching deliveries, managing the store vehicle fleet, and helping commercial customers with parts orders. You’ll do some driving, inventory work, and sales support, so it’s ideal if you know automotive systems, can lift up to 50 lbs often, and like a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

Employer: Central Diesel Sales

Location: Mobridge, SD (listed under Billings, MT area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus possible bonus (DOE)

This role is based in Mobridge, SD, not Billings, and focuses on diesel parts counter work—ordering, stocking, and helping customers instead of turning wrenches. It’s Monday–Thursday, 7am–5pm, with health insurance, PTO, vacation/sick leave, and a retirement plan, great if you want to use your diesel knowledge in a parts and customer service setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.