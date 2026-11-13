Billings’ food scene is busy and growing, with steady demand from senior living, restaurants, and healthcare kitchens. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00+ per hour

Hours: 7:00am–6:30pm; daily travel between facilities

This role mixes driving and kitchen work in a healthcare setting. You’ll deliver food to facilities, help with prep, inventory, and safe food handling, all with full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), and more).

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

MorningStar Senior Living Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Schedules: PT Fri–Sun 3:00pm–7:00pm; FT Thu–Mon 10:30am–7:00pm

Serve meals to residents in a calm, community-focused setting. This one stands out for strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help) plus a free shift meal and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Madhouse

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time / Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Shifts: Tue–Sat 10:00am–2:00pm and 5:00pm–9:00pm

Hands-on cooking role with steady hours and a smaller team feel. You’ll prep and cook a variety of dishes, keep the kitchen clean, and help with events, with perks like an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: The Tap Club (The Montana Club)

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + tips

This is a good fit if you already have kitchen chops and want a busy, team-focused restaurant. Highlights include tips on top of hourly pay, holiday and overtime at time-and-a-half, meal perks, and health insurance + paid vacation for full-time after a year.

Employer: Old Chicago Pizza

Location: 920 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: Not listed

If you’re organized and like staying in the action, this role sits between the kitchen and servers. You’ll check food quality, time tickets, keep orders flowing, help train new staff, and enjoy an employee discount at a well-known chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are flexible on hours and experience if you show up eager to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.