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Billings
🍽️ Billings MT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
10 days ago
Billings’ food scene is busy and growing, with steady demand from senior living, restaurants, and healthcare kitchens. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options open right now.
Culinary Services Delivery Driver – Healthcare Kitchens
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00+ per hour
- Hours: 7:00am–6:30pm; daily travel between facilities
This role mixes driving and kitchen work in a healthcare setting. You’ll deliver food to facilities, help with prep, inventory, and safe food handling, all with full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), and more).
Dining Room Server – Senior Living Community
- Employer: MorningStar Senior Living
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Schedules: PT Fri–Sun 3:00pm–7:00pm; FT Thu–Mon 10:30am–7:00pm
Serve meals to residents in a calm, community-focused setting. This one stands out for strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, tuition help) plus a free shift meal and clear paths to grow.
Line Cook
- Employer: Madhouse
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time / Part-time / Seasonal
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
- Shifts: Tue–Sat 10:00am–2:00pm and 5:00pm–9:00pm
Hands-on cooking role with steady hours and a smaller team feel. You’ll prep and cook a variety of dishes, keep the kitchen clean, and help with events, with perks like an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training.
Experienced Cooks – Montana Club Billings
- Employer: The Tap Club (The Montana Club)
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + tips
This is a good fit if you already have kitchen chops and want a busy, team-focused restaurant. Highlights include tips on top of hourly pay, holiday and overtime at time-and-a-half, meal perks, and health insurance + paid vacation for full-time after a year.
Expeditor
- Employer: Old Chicago Pizza
- Location: 920 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
If you’re organized and like staying in the action, this role sits between the kitchen and servers. You’ll check food quality, time tickets, keep orders flowing, help train new staff, and enjoy an employee discount at a well-known chain.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many managers are flexible on hours and experience if you show up eager to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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