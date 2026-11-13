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📣 Billings, MT Sales & Marketing – Multiple Openings This Month
Billings has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from local business services to design and insurance. Good options whether you like in-person relationship building or fully remote work.
Business Account Executive – Spectrum Business
- Employer: Spectrum Business
- Location: Billings, MT (field-based, local territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outside sales role selling internet, phone, video, and mobile services to small business clients. Lots of driving and face-to-face visits, with training, meetings, and a full benefits package as you grow your sales career.
Insurance Sales Representative (Remote) – Calion Wealth Group
- Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
- Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Billings residents)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based
- Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no base listed)
Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and one-on-one coaching. You’ll meet clients virtually, use a proven national sales system, and grow your income based on your production.
Client Manager – Business Insurance – Marsh Agency
- Employer: Marsh Agency
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; base pay + possible incentives and profit sharing (exact range not listed)
Client-facing role managing commercial insurance accounts and day-to-day service for business clients. Great fit if you have several years in commercial P&C insurance and want a path to higher-level client service and specialization.
Design Sales Specialist – Builders FirstSource
- Employer: Builders FirstSource
- Location: Billings, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend of design and sales helping customers with kitchens, baths, millwork, and remodel projects. You’ll use CAD/design skills, visit job sites, manage projects, and work closely with vendors while growing sales for a major building materials brand.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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