Billings has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from local business services to design and insurance. Good options whether you like in-person relationship building or fully remote work.

Employer: Spectrum Business

Spectrum Business Location: Billings, MT (field-based, local territory)

(field-based, local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role selling internet, phone, video, and mobile services to small business clients. Lots of driving and face-to-face visits, with training, meetings, and a full benefits package as you grow your sales career.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Billings residents)

(open to Billings residents) Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and one-on-one coaching. You’ll meet clients virtually, use a proven national sales system, and grow your income based on your production.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; base pay + possible incentives and profit sharing (exact range not listed)

Client-facing role managing commercial insurance accounts and day-to-day service for business clients. Great fit if you have several years in commercial P&C insurance and want a path to higher-level client service and specialization.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend of design and sales helping customers with kitchens, baths, millwork, and remodel projects. You’ll use CAD/design skills, visit job sites, manage projects, and work closely with vendors while growing sales for a major building materials brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.