📅 Enjoy a winter flute concert at the library

Bring family and friends to a cozy winter concert under the library oculus featuring Billings Symphony Orchestra flutist Laura Reineking and her ensemble Magic City Flutes.

The group plays all kinds of flutes — piccolo, alto, and bass — and will perform holiday and winter favorites, including:

Santa's Symphony (arr. Ricky Lombardo)

(arr. Ricky Lombardo) In the Bleak Midwinter (Holst, arr. Pearce)

(Holst, arr. Pearce) We Three Kings (arr. Louke)

(arr. Louke) Twelve+ Days of Christmas (arr. Rice-Young)

(arr. Rice-Young) A Renaissance Noel (McMichael): Good King Wenceslas, Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming, Pat-a-Pan, What Child is This?

(McMichael): Good King Wenceslas, Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming, Pat-a-Pan, What Child is This? Let it Snow! (arr. Christensen)

The event is for all ages. Check the Billings Public Library event calendar for the exact date, time, and location inside the library before you go.