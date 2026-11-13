Billings has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from mobile car care to big industrial plants. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Billings, MT (on-the-road, client locations)

(on-the-road, client locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll clean, polish, and protect vehicles at customers’ homes or workplaces. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Billings, MT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $65,000 per year

Benefits: Paid time off

Keep gym equipment and facilities running smoothly while handling repairs, basic electrical work, and painting. Good fit if you have solid maintenance skills, can read schematics, and like a steady indoor setting.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Billings, MT (industrial laundry facility)

(industrial laundry facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life & disability insurance, vacation, sick time, holidays, EAP

Hands-on role in an automated plant, doing preventive and specialized maintenance on large equipment, boilers, and wastewater systems. Best for folks with 2+ years of industrial maintenance who are comfortable around big machines, heights, and physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.