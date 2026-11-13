Billings has a steady stream of tech and tech-adjacent roles right now, from hands-on field work to process and systems jobs inside big local employers.

Here are several solid Information Technology–related openings in Billings, Montana worth a look:

Employer: Kelley Create

Kelley Create Location: Billings, MT (local client sites, ~70–80% travel in area)

(local client sites, ~70–80% travel in area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Repair and maintain office equipment (multi-function printers and more) while working directly with customers. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable working independently, and have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and basic networking/Windows skills. Comes with a competitive benefits package (medical, dental/vision, 401k with match, profit sharing, PTO, holidays, and ongoing training).

Employer: Unify Technologies

Unify Technologies Location: Billings, MT (in-person, up to 80% travel , outdoor work)

(in-person, up to , outdoor work) Type: Full-time contract (~1 year, ~2,610 hours)

(~1 year, ~2,610 hours) Salary: $86,500 – $105,000 per year

Lead and perform wireless network construction, commissioning, and integration at cell sites. You’ll troubleshoot UMTS/LTE/GSM systems, handle microwave installs, and ensure safety and build standards. Requires 2+ years in wireless/network rollout, strong RF/telecom skills, OSHA 30, CPR, BBP, RF Awareness, and a valid driver’s license with willingness to travel and work in all weather.

Employer: Stockman Bank

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help map, improve, and standardize processes across the bank, working closely with Technology, Compliance, and automation teams. Great for someone with 3+ years in banking operations, business analysis, or process improvement who likes documentation, problem-solving, and turning business needs into clear requirements for tech teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.