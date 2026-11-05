🍽️ Billings MT Food & Coffee Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Billings has a steady mix of local spots and national chains hiring right now, especially in kitchens and coffee shops. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for residents, families, and staff in a healthcare setting, following recipes and food safety rules. Good fit if you like structure, care about patient safety, and want steady hours in one location.

Employer: Panera Bread (Franchise)

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Tipped role, pay varies by schedule and flexibility (not guaranteed)

Join the kitchen team making salads, sandwiches, and handling dishwashing in a busy bakery-café. They prefer some kitchen experience but will train, and offer health insurance, dental, food provided, paid training, flexible schedules, and employee discounts.

Employer: Bearded Bean Coffee Company

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $18–$22 per hour, depending on experience

Run a local coffee shop day-to-day: schedules, payroll, inventory, and leading the team Tuesday–Saturday. Great for a self-motivated leader who wants real responsibility, PTO, paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discounts at a locally owned business.

Employer: Copper Onion Bistro

Location: Billings, MT

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Salary: $13–$15 per hour

Keep dishes, cookware, and kitchen areas clean for a local bistro, with shifts on Monday mornings plus Friday & Saturday nights. A solid entry role if you want restaurant experience and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.