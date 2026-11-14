Billerica’s tech scene is busy, especially around semiconductors and advanced hardware. If you’re a senior QA engineer, there’s a strong opening right now with serious pay.

Employer: Applied Materials

Applied Materials Location: Billerica, MA

Salary: $128,000 – $176,000

Type: Full-time, regular

Senior-level QA role with a global leader in semiconductor and display equipment, working on complex software that powers next‑gen chips and AI. You’ll lead and execute advanced test plans, debug complex systems, and partner closely with senior devs, with about 10% travel and access to a comprehensive benefits package plus potential bonus and stock awards.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.