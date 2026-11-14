Billerica is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in life sciences, tech, and construction. If you’ve been waiting to step up into a bigger management seat, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: EMD Serono, Inc.

EMD Serono, Inc. Location: Billerica, MA (onsite/global role)

(onsite/global role) Salary: $195,500 – $293,300 base, plus potential bonuses

base, plus potential bonuses Type: Full-time

Senior global role leading complex clinical programs from first-in-human through launch. You’ll own operational strategy, budgets, and cross-functional teams across multiple trials and indications—ideal for someone with 12+ years in global clinical operations and 5+ years in senior leadership.

Employer: Entegris

Location: Billerica, MA (one of several possible sites)

(one of several possible sites) Salary: $130,000 – $155,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Lead the people side of major digital and supply chain changes, coaching leaders and teams through Entegris’ change methodology. Great fit if you have 5+ years in change management, strong communication skills, and want a role with clear growth paths and solid benefits.

Employer: Tocco Building Systems

Location: Billerica, MA (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $72,000 – $80,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Support commercial electrical projects from startup to closeout—tracking documents, schedules, materials, and costs. A good step for someone with admin or project coordination experience who wants to grow into full project management in the construction world.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.