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🏥 Billerica Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible & High-Pay Roles
Billerica’s healthcare scene is busy right now—there’s room here for both senior leaders and hands-on caregivers. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, this is a good moment to look.
Senior Medical Director, Immunology
- Employer: EMD Serono, Inc.
- Location: Billerica, MA (onsite at least 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $229,800 – $381,700 base pay (plus potential bonuses and benefits)
Lead global clinical programs in rheumatology and immune-mediated diseases, set medical strategy, and guide cross-functional teams. Ideal if you’re an experienced MD in rheumatology/clinical immunology with 5+ years in pharma/biotech clinical development.
HHA | CNA | PCA | Homemakers
- Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services
- Location: Billerica, MA and surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and per diem (short, flexible shifts)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Great for students, parents, or anyone wanting short, flexible shifts with daily pay options, mileage reimbursement, health benefits, and 401(k) with match for eligible staff. All experience levels welcome, with paid training and free HHA certification.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Massachusetts
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Billerica, MA (home, school, and community settings)
- Type: Full-time and part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonuses (up to 10% annually); exact base not listed
BCBA/BCaBA roles focused on ABA services for individuals with autism, with flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and free CEUs. Good fit if you want mission-driven work and real work–life balance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers can tweak hours, caseloads, or locations for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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