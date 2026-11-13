Billerica has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from steady part-time work to high-paying corporate support and even a co-op at a climate-tech startup.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: North Billerica, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.19 – $27.34/hour

Support FedEx hub and station operations with clerical work, data entry, and frontline customer service. Good fit if you have 4+ years of admin or customer service experience, like fast-paced work, and want a role that mixes office tasks with problem-solving around packages and deliveries.

Employer: EMD Serono

Location: Billerica, MA

Type: Full-time (onsite corporate role)

Full-time (onsite corporate role) Pay Range: $40 – $62/hour

Be the main admin support for a global healthcare and life sciences team, handling calendars, travel, onboarding, visitors, and meeting logistics. Great for someone with 2+ years office admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and interest in pharma/biotech and working with senior leaders.

Employer: Reframe Systems

Location: Billerica, MA (FAB1 microfactory)

Type: Full-time co-op (on-site, Spring 2027)

Pay: Not listed

Admin and operations co-op at a climate-tech startup building modular homes with robotics. You’ll help with office operations, events, vendor and supply logistics, new-hire setup, and a special project you can own end-to-end—ideal for a Massachusetts undergrad who wants hands-on startup experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.