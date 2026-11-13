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📋 Billerica MA Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Billerica has a nice mix of admin roles right now, from steady part-time work to high-paying corporate support and even a co-op at a climate-tech startup.
Sr Operations Admin (Part-Time)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: North Billerica, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.19 – $27.34/hour
Support FedEx hub and station operations with clerical work, data entry, and frontline customer service. Good fit if you have 4+ years of admin or customer service experience, like fast-paced work, and want a role that mixes office tasks with problem-solving around packages and deliveries.
Site Administrative Coordinator – RQS Billerica
- Employer: EMD Serono
- Location: Billerica, MA
- Type: Full-time (onsite corporate role)
- Pay Range: $40 – $62/hour
Be the main admin support for a global healthcare and life sciences team, handling calendars, travel, onboarding, visitors, and meeting logistics. Great for someone with 2+ years office admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and interest in pharma/biotech and working with senior leaders.
Business Operations Associate (Jan–June 2027 Co-op)
- Employer: Reframe Systems
- Location: Billerica, MA (FAB1 microfactory)
- Type: Full-time co-op (on-site, Spring 2027)
- Pay: Not listed
Admin and operations co-op at a climate-tech startup building modular homes with robotics. You’ll help with office operations, events, vendor and supply logistics, new-hire setup, and a special project you can own end-to-end—ideal for a Massachusetts undergrad who wants hands-on startup experience.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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