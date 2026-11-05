🔬 Several Science & Research Roles in Billerica, MA

Billerica is buzzing with lab work right now, from hands-on co-ops to senior leadership in oncology research. If you’re into chemistry, materials, or cancer biology, there’s something solid here.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Billerica, MA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time 6‑month co-op (Jan–June 2027)

Full-time (Jan–June 2027) Pay: $20–$30/hour

Work in the Metrology Labs running ICP-MS trace metals tests and helping develop new analytical methods for semiconductor filtration and purification products. Great fit for chemistry, materials science, or chemical engineering students (sophomore and up) who want real industrial R&D experience and can work 40 hours/week.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Billerica, MA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time 6‑month co-op (Jan–June 2027)

Full-time (Jan–June 2027) Pay: $20–$30/hour

Join the Advanced Purity Solutions Metrology team to develop new retention methods and study nanoparticle–membrane interactions using tools like fluorescence spectrophotometry, ICP‑MS, and GPC. Ideal for chemistry, materials science, or chemical engineering students who enjoy data analysis and want to support next‑gen semiconductor filtration tech.

Employer: EMD Serono

Location: Billerica, MA, US (onsite; ~10% travel)

(onsite; ~10% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $175,000 – $242,000/year

Lead cancer biology and functional genomics strategy with a focus on induced proximity and chemical biology. This role owns technical direction across the Oncology Research Unit, combines hands-on lab work with mentoring junior scientists, and partners across multiple project teams. Requires a PhD plus 7–10+ years of industry experience in innovative cancer research.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.