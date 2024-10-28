Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Billboard

    Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

    By Heran Mamo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijGa7_0wPAulHT00

    Tyler, the Creator released his seventh studio album, Chromakopia, on Monday (Oct. 28) via Columbia Records.

    Tyler, the Creator Announces ‘Chromakopia’ Album Listening Event in L.A.

    He released one single on DSPs ahead of the project, “Noid,” with a music video featuring Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri.

    Chromakopia arrives three years after his last album, Call Me If You Get Lost , which earned the rapper his second Billboard 200 No. 1 and second best rap album Grammy award. He released the deluxe edition, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale last year, with additional songs featuring Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky and YG.

    Following his Chromakopia listening party in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Oct. 27), he’ll take the album all around the globe with the Chromakopia: The World Tour . Along with special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, the trek will kick off on Feb. 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., and goes through major cities such as his hometown of L.A. (where he’ll host a three-night stint at Crypto.com Arena), Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York before wrapping up on July 27 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. He also has dates set in Europe, Australia and New Zealand for next year.

    Morgan Wallen Foundation Donates $500,000 Worth of Musical Instruments to Schools Through 'One Instrument at a Time'

    He’ll also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his music festival and carnival Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium from Nov. 16 to 17. Erykah Badu, André 3000, Playboi Carti, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Sexyy Red, Kaytranada, Raye and more are set to perform.

    Listen to Chromakopia below.

    Shawn Mendes Gets Candid About His Sexuality During Denver Show: 'I'm Just Figuring It Out Like Everyone'

    Related Search

    Chromakopia albumCelebrity album releasesThe creatorMusic videoLil YachtyPlayboi Carti

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ Unboxes New Album in ‘Fantastic’ Sweatshirt That’s Perfect for Fall – and Currently on Sale
    Billboard2 days ago
    Beyoncé ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ After Mom Tina Knowles Announces ‘Matriarch’ Memoir
    Billboard1 day ago
    Nick Cannon Reveals Insecurities While Married to Mariah Carey: ‘She Was Already in a Different Stratosphere’
    Billboard2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Mariya Takeuchi Talks First New Album in 10 Years, Comments on ‘City Pop’ Revival & More: Interview
    Billboard2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    ‘I’m Gonna Love You’: The Eight-Year Journey of the Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood Duet
    Billboard5 hours ago
    The Weeknd & Anitta Deliver ‘São Paulo’ Song & Video: Stream It Now
    Billboard3 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Tyler, the Creator Catalog Rises in Anticipation of ‘Chromakopia’ Album, ‘St. Chroma’ Has Biggest First-Day Debut
    Billboard8 hours ago
    Hillary Clinton on How Joni Mitchell Inspired Her Book & Whether She’ll Ever EGOT
    Billboard1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    ‘Taste’ Keeps Its Flavor: Sabrina Carpenter Rules Nine Weeks at No. 1 in U.K.
    Billboard2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    'Andy Griffith Show' Star Betty Lynn Broke Down in Tears on the Sad Day Don Knotts Left the Series
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Tina Knowles’ ‘Matriarch’ Hits No. 1 on Amazon: How to Pre-Order the Memoir
    Billboard2 hours ago
    The Maccabees Announce Huge Reunion Show at London’s All Points East Festival
    Billboard2 days ago
    Kali Uchis, Anitta, Becky G, Pitbull & More to Perform at 2024 Latin Grammys
    Billboard1 day ago
    Primus Announce Abrupt Departure of Longtime Drummer Tim Alexander
    Billboard21 hours ago
    This Musician-Loved Shoe Brand Just Dropped Prices on Their Puffer Boots: Get Yours
    Billboard2 days ago
    Celebrate the 85th Anniversary of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ With These Huggable Squishmallows: Here’s Where to Pre-Order Them
    Billboard4 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy