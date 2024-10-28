Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Chromakopia’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Tyler, the Creator released his seventh studio album, Chromakopia, on Monday (Oct. 28) via Columbia Records.

He released one single on DSPs ahead of the project, “Noid,” with a music video featuring Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri.

Chromakopia arrives three years after his last album, Call Me If You Get Lost , which earned the rapper his second Billboard 200 No. 1 and second best rap album Grammy award. He released the deluxe edition, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale last year, with additional songs featuring Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky and YG.

Following his Chromakopia listening party in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Oct. 27), he’ll take the album all around the globe with the Chromakopia: The World Tour . Along with special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas, the trek will kick off on Feb. 4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., and goes through major cities such as his hometown of L.A. (where he’ll host a three-night stint at Crypto.com Arena), Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York before wrapping up on July 27 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. He also has dates set in Europe, Australia and New Zealand for next year.

He’ll also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his music festival and carnival Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium from Nov. 16 to 17. Erykah Badu, André 3000, Playboi Carti, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Sexyy Red, Kaytranada, Raye and more are set to perform.

Listen to Chromakopia below.

