    Chappell Roan Confronts ‘Rude’ Photographer on Red Carpet: ‘I Deserve an Apology’

    By Ashley Iasimone,

    2 days ago
    Chappell Roan confronted a photographer she’d previously had an uncomfortable encounter with on the red carpet Friday (Oct. 25).

    Olivia Rodrigo Talks Advice She Received From Chappell Roan, ‘Billboard’ Cover & More at ‘Guts World Tour’ Film Premiere

    Making an appearance on the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour film, which will be streaming Oct. 28, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer-songwriter pointed, said, “You,” and walked straight over to a photographer she recognized.

    “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” she said, as seen in clips making their way around social media on Saturday. The photographer she approached is not seen on camera.

    “You yelled at me at a Grammy party,” said Roan, no stranger to setting boundaries with those who approach. “I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that … You need to apologize to me.”

    Fans Choose A.Chal's 'LMKK' as This Week's Favorite New Music Latin

    Roan — one of Rodrigo’s special guests on the Guts Tour when the pair performed “Hot to Go” together , and an opening act for Rodrigo’s show previously — spoke her mind to another red carpet photographer at the VMAs last month . When the person behind the camera yelled at the pop star to “Shut the f— up,” Roan responded, “You shut the f— up.” The singer waved a finger and added, “Not me, b—-.”

    Rodrigo spoke highly of Roan on the red carpet for her Guts concert film premiere on Friday, in an interview with Billboard : “She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes. I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

    See a clip of Roan’s run-in with a photographer on Friday below.

    Bad Bunny Supports Kamala Harris, Shares Her 'I Will Never Forget What Donald Trump Did' Message to Puerto Rican Voters

