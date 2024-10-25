Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Billboard

    Brad Paisley to Perform National Anthem at Game 1 of 2024 World Series

    By Jessica Lynch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hilj7_0wLSIphx00

    Country music superstar and dedicated Dodgers fan Brad Paisley is set to perform the national anthem for Game 1 of the 2024 World Series this Friday night, Oct. 25, at Dodger Stadium.

    'Breaking Point': Three Members of As I Lay Dying Announce Exit

    It will mark his fourth time singing at the World Series, a fitting match for a lifelong Dodgers fan. This year’s showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will start with two games in L.A., followed by the next leg of the series in New York at Yankee Stadium, with Game 1 coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Radio.

    With 18 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Paisley has had a major presence on country radio with songs like “We Danced” and “Mud on the Tires.” A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles.

    His albums have similarly made a mark; Mud on the Tires and Time Well Wasted both claimed multiple weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, while his album Hits Alive stayed on the charts for over 135 weeks.

    In addition to his chart success, Paisley has earned three Grammys, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including an Entertainer of the Year award. His longstanding partnership with Carrie Underwood as co-hosts of the CMA Awards for 11 years made them a fan-favorite duo, highlighting his wit and charm alongside his formidable musical talent.

    Summer Walker Releases 'Heart of a Woman': Stream It Now

    Beyond his accomplishments, Paisley’s deep connection to his fans has driven his success, with hits like “Freedom Was a Highway” and his current single, “Truck Still Works,” which has been climbing the charts and offering a preview of his next album.

    The new album, which will likely come out in early 2025, will be his first full-length album since 2017 and his first since moving from Sony Nashville’s Arista imprint to Universal Music Group Nashville’s EMI Records.

    “The project has some deeper things on it but, like the song itself, is really about creativity and nostalgia and you know the themes that you want to hear right now,” he told Billboard . “Sometimes, like in these times, it’s great to give people something they just want to turn up and takes them to a place where they feel good.”

    Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Megan: Act II' Deluxe Album: Stream It Now

    Related Search

    National AnthemBrad PaisleyCountry music superstars2024 World SeriesBrad Paisley performanceLos Angeles Dodgers

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Chappell Roan Confronts ‘Rude’ Photographer on Red Carpet: ‘I Deserve an Apology’
    Billboard11 hours ago
    GloRilla Surprises Fans By Rocking Fake Baby Bump on Instagram
    Billboard2 days ago
    Jimmy Fallon Enlists Justin Timberlake, Dolly Parton & More for ‘Holiday Seasoning Spectacular’ Special
    Billboard2 days ago
    Blustering ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Has ‘Left Show Bosses Seething’ After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Los Angeles Dodgers Star Will Smith and Wife Cara Welcome Baby No. 2 Ahead of World Series
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Lizzo Shares ‘South Park’-Inspired ‘LizzOzempic’ Halloween Costume: See the Photos
    Billboard15 hours ago
    Kristen Stewart Unbuttons Chanel Jacket, “No Shirt, No Problem!”
    2paragraphs.com1 day ago
    Sade Offers a Heartbreaking Apology to Her Trans Son on First New Song in Six Years: Listen
    Billboard1 day ago
    Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Serve Surprise Mix of ‘Espresso,’ ‘Is It Over Now?’ & ‘Please Please Please’ in New Orleans
    Billboard5 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Hit-Boy Reveals His Father Big Hit Is Back in Prison
    Billboard2 days ago
    The Best World Series National Anthem Performances of All-Time: From Jazmine Sullivan to Taylor Swift
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Luther Vandross Covers Beatles Classic ‘Michelle’ in Newly Discovered Recording: Listen
    Billboard1 day ago
    Hotel Where Liam Payne Died Raided by Buenos Aires Police
    Billboard1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Garth Brooks’ Accuser Claims She Has Recorded Calls
    TVShowsAce19 days ago
    ‘Miles’ Ahead: Marshmello & Kane Brown Travel to No. 1 on Country Airplay; Dasha, Thomas Rhett Hit Top 10
    Billboard1 day ago
    ‘Billboard Unfiltered’: Rod Wave, GloRilla, the State of Hip-Hop Journalism & BET Hip-Hop Awards
    Billboard1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Explains Why She Takes the ‘Risk’ of Speaking Out About Abortion Rights
    Billboard1 day ago
    Aloe Blacc and Walker Hayes Set to Perform at 2024 Family Film and TV Awards on CBS
    Billboard1 day ago
    Megan Thee Stallion Performs Viral ‘Mamushi’ Dance With New York Liberty Women’s Basketball Team
    Billboard2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Megan Thee Stallion Should Lean More Into Texas Slab Music
    Billboard1 day ago
    Declan McKenna on His Independent Future and Supporting Sabrina Carpenter on Tour
    Billboard2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    HYBE’s Bang Si-Hyuk, Bowen Yang & More Honored at 2024 Asia Game Changer Awards Ceremony in New York
    Billboard1 day ago
    GloRilla’s ‘Glorious’ Makes Top 10 Debut on Album Sales Chart
    Billboard2 days ago
    Audible’s New Promo Lets You Listen to Original Series From Mariah Carey & Snoop Dogg for $1
    Billboard1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy