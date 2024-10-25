Brad Paisley to Perform National Anthem at Game 1 of 2024 World Series

Country music superstar and dedicated Dodgers fan Brad Paisley is set to perform the national anthem for Game 1 of the 2024 World Series this Friday night, Oct. 25, at Dodger Stadium.

It will mark his fourth time singing at the World Series, a fitting match for a lifelong Dodgers fan. This year’s showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees will start with two games in L.A., followed by the next leg of the series in New York at Yankee Stadium, with Game 1 coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Radio.

With 18 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Paisley has had a major presence on country radio with songs like “We Danced” and “Mud on the Tires.” A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles.

His albums have similarly made a mark; Mud on the Tires and Time Well Wasted both claimed multiple weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, while his album Hits Alive stayed on the charts for over 135 weeks.

In addition to his chart success, Paisley has earned three Grammys, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including an Entertainer of the Year award. His longstanding partnership with Carrie Underwood as co-hosts of the CMA Awards for 11 years made them a fan-favorite duo, highlighting his wit and charm alongside his formidable musical talent.

Beyond his accomplishments, Paisley’s deep connection to his fans has driven his success, with hits like “Freedom Was a Highway” and his current single, “Truck Still Works,” which has been climbing the charts and offering a preview of his next album.

The new album, which will likely come out in early 2025, will be his first full-length album since 2017 and his first since moving from Sony Nashville’s Arista imprint to Universal Music Group Nashville’s EMI Records.

“The project has some deeper things on it but, like the song itself, is really about creativity and nostalgia and you know the themes that you want to hear right now,” he told Billboard . “Sometimes, like in these times, it’s great to give people something they just want to turn up and takes them to a place where they feel good.”

