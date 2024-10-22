Charli XCX Reigns In Australia With ‘Brat’

The Brat summer is back.

Shakira Ties Enrique Iglesias for Most Top 10s on Latin Airplay Among Pop Acts

Charli XCX bags her first No. 1 on Australia’s albums chart with Brat (via Atlantic/Warner), which powers home 16-1 following the release of the Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat , the British producer and artist’s long-awaited remix album.

The new collection includes tracks reworked with the likes of The 1975, Jon Hopkins, Tinashe and Australasian stars Troye Sivan and Lorde.

Previously, Brat peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart earlier this year. Several tracks from it bounce up the singles chart , for the week starting Oct. 21, including former No. 1 “Guess” (with Billie Eilish), up from 22-16, “360” reenters at No. 43, and “Talk Talk” rebounds at No. 49. Also, Charli scores the highest new entry of the week with “Sympathy Is A Knife” debuting at No. 21; the version on the new album features Ariana Grande.

Charli XCX, who is the headliner for the 2025 Laneway Festival tour of Australia, tickets for which went on sale this week , knocks Sabrina Carpenter ’s Short N’ Sweet (Island/Universal) off the chart summit after six non-consecutive weeks, down 1-2, while Rufus du Sol lands at No. 3 with Inhale / Exhale (Warner) , the homegrown electronic music act’s fifth studio album .

Kylie Minogue Cranks Up the Tension with 10th U.K. No. 1 Album in Her Sights

The trio has snagged a Grammy Award and four ARIAs; they’re nominated for four more at this year’s ceremony, set for Nov. 20 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion . To date, all of RDS’s albums have hit the top 3 in Australia: Atlas (2013), Bloom (2016) and Surrender (2021) went to No. 1, and Solace (2018) peaked at No. 2.

Close behind is American rockers The Offspring with Supercharged (Concord/Universal), new at No. 4. It’s The Offspring’s ninth Australian top 10 album, a tally that includes No. 1s with Smash (1994) and Americana (1998).

Though she’s finally shunted from the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, Sabrina Carpenter collects an eighth straight week at No. 1 on the singles survey with “Taste”.



One Direction & Liam Payne Streams and Sales Surge After Star's Death