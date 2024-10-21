‘Smile 2’ Is Finally in Theaters: Here’s How to Watch the First Movie Online for Free

Smiles are normally looked at with a positive connotation, but one horror movie franchise looks to flip the script. Smile 2 is the next installment in the franchise and premiered in theaters on Friday (Oct. 18), with fans clamoring to get tickets to see the movie .

While the first film focused on a therapist, Smile 2 kicks it up a notch with the latest of victim being pop star who is being haunted by a sinister force while dealing with the pressures of fame. Opening weekend for the sequel saw a grin-worthy performance, gaining $23 million domestic , which surpasses what Smile initially made its first weekend at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Whether you’re new to the movie series or just want to rewatch the first Smile , there are a few options that’ll let you watch it online at home for free.

How to Watch Smile Online for Free

Paramount Pictures is the official distributer for both Smile and Smile 2 . While the sequel is currently only available to watch in theaters, you can watch Smile for free through Paramount+ — the official streaming platform for Paramount Pictures. Current Paramount+ subscribers can stream the first movie for no added cost when you sign into your account.

Don’t have a subscription? Paramount+ offers a seven day free trial to new users when you sign up. You’ll be able to stream Smile online for free in addition to the entire Paramount+ library. Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged the regular subscription fee starting at $7.99/month.

Paramount+ offers two packages for you to choose from depending on your needs: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime . The cheapest option is Paramount+ Essential at just $7.99/month or save nearly 40% off when you choose an annual plan for $59.99/year. The ad-supported plan comes with more than 40,000 episodes and movies for you to stream on up to three devices at once. Sports fans can watch NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League live.

For even more content options, you can choose Paramount+ with Showtime for $12.99/month or $119.99/year (giving you savings of 37%). You’ll get everything in the Paramount+ Essential plan with no ads plus access to Showtime Originals, the ability to download content to watch offline and live CBS 24/7.

Besides Smile , subscribers can look forward to streaming content like Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Fraiser, Seal Team, Criminal Minds Evolution, Evil, Halo , Ink Master, Special Ops: Lioness , RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars , The Good Fight, Colin From Accounts and Showtime Originals like Yellowjackets , The Curse, The Chi, Dexter: New Blood, Ray Donovan and Billions .

How to Watch Smile Online At Home for Free

You can also watch Smile online through video-on-demand offered through Prime Video and Apple TV. What we recommend: Prime members can get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+ when you add the premium channel option to your subscription. Once the free trail is over, you’ll be charged $12.99/month on top of your Prime membership.

Don’t have a Prime membership? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers that’ll let you watch everything in the Prime Video library for free as well as redeem the free Paramount+ trial. Once each free trial is over, you’ll be charged $12.99/month for Paramount+ as well as $14.99/month (or $139/year ) for your Prime membership.

Prime Video also lets you rent Smile for $3.99 or you can buy it on VOD for 50% off at $7.99 (regularly $14.99). You don’t need to be a Prime member to watch Smile online through VOD, just make your purchase and the movie will automatically be added to your video library to stream whenever. Rentals are available for 30 days after buying and 48 hours once you start streaming.

Apple TV is another VOD option that’ll let you stream Smile on VOD with rentals for $3.99 or you can buy Smile for $7.99 . You don’t have to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to watch Smile online, you just need an Apple TV streaming device or the app.

Prefer a hardcopy? Collectors can find Smile in 4K UltraHD for as low as $16 and enjoy bonus features VOD won’t supply.

'Smile' [4K]

Smile in 4K UltraHD doesn’t just give you the entire movie in crystal clear definition, you’ll also have access bonus features like deleted scenes and director commentary. Fans of the music will also get to go behind-the-scenes and learn more about the making of the chilling songs.

Before you see Smile 2 , go back to the beginning in Smile and see how a therapist’s witnessing of a strange suicide leads her to be haunted by a supernatural force with malevolent intentions.

Check below to watch the trailer for Smile .

