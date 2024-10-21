Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Billboard

    ‘Smile 2’ Is Finally in Theaters: Here’s How to Watch the First Movie Online for Free

    By Rylee Johnston,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuxU6_0wFsZAMJ00

    Smiles are normally looked at with a positive connotation, but one horror movie franchise looks to flip the script. Smile 2 is the next installment in the franchise and premiered in theaters on Friday (Oct. 18), with fans clamoring to get tickets to see the movie .

    Billie Eilish Gives Bowen Yang's Harry Daniels 10K to Stop Singing in 'TikTok' Sketch on 'SNL': Watch

    While the first film focused on a therapist, Smile 2 kicks it up a notch with the latest of victim being pop star who is being haunted by a sinister force while dealing with the pressures of fame. Opening weekend for the sequel saw a grin-worthy performance, gaining $23 million domestic , which surpasses what Smile initially made its first weekend at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

    Whether you’re new to the movie series or just want to rewatch the first Smile , there are a few options that’ll let you watch it online at home for free.

    Keep reading to learn the streaming options available.

    How to Watch Smile Online for Free

    Paramount Pictures is the official distributer for both Smile and Smile 2 . While the sequel is currently only available to watch in theaters, you can watch Smile for free through Paramount+ — the official streaming platform for Paramount Pictures. Current Paramount+ subscribers can stream the first movie for no added cost when you sign into your account.

    Don’t have a subscription? Paramount+ offers a seven day free trial to new users when you sign up. You’ll be able to stream Smile online for free in addition to the entire Paramount+ library. Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged the regular subscription fee starting at $7.99/month.

    $59.99 $95.88 37% off get paramount+ free trial here

    Paramount+ offers two packages for you to choose from depending on your needs: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime . The cheapest option is Paramount+ Essential at just $7.99/month or save nearly 40% off when you choose an annual plan for $59.99/year. The ad-supported plan comes with more than 40,000 episodes and movies for you to stream on up to three devices at once. Sports fans can watch NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League live.

    For even more content options, you can choose Paramount+ with Showtime for $12.99/month or $119.99/year (giving you savings of 37%). You’ll get everything in the Paramount+ Essential plan with no ads plus access to Showtime Originals, the ability to download content to watch offline and live CBS 24/7.

    Besides Smile , subscribers can look forward to streaming content like Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Fraiser, Seal Team, Criminal Minds Evolution, Evil, Halo , Ink Master, Special Ops: Lioness , RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars , The Good Fight, Colin From Accounts and Showtime Originals like Yellowjackets , The Curse, The Chi, Dexter: New Blood, Ray Donovan and Billions .

    How to Watch Smile Online At Home for Free

    You can also watch Smile online through video-on-demand offered through Prime Video and Apple TV. What we recommend: Prime members can get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+ when you add the premium channel option to your subscription. Once the free trail is over, you’ll be charged $12.99/month on top of your Prime membership.

    Billie Eilish Appears Among the Clouds With Finneas for 'Birds of a Feather' & 'Wildflower' on 'SNL': Watch

    Don’t have a Prime membership? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers that’ll let you watch everything in the Prime Video library for free as well as redeem the free Paramount+ trial. Once each free trial is over, you’ll be charged $12.99/month for Paramount+ as well as $14.99/month (or $139/year ) for your Prime membership.

    get paramount+ on prime video here

    Prime Video also lets you rent Smile for $3.99 or you can buy it on VOD for 50% off at $7.99 (regularly $14.99). You don’t need to be a Prime member to watch Smile online through VOD, just make your purchase and the movie will automatically be added to your video library to stream whenever. Rentals are available for 30 days after buying and 48 hours once you start streaming.

    watch 'smile' on prime video here

    Apple TV is another VOD option that’ll let you stream Smile on VOD with rentals for $3.99 or you can buy Smile for $7.99 . You don’t have to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to watch Smile online, you just need an Apple TV streaming device or the app.

    watch 'smile' on apple tv here

    Prefer a hardcopy? Collectors can find Smile in 4K UltraHD for as low as $16 and enjoy bonus features VOD won’t supply.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wv6Hi_0wFsZAMJ00

    'Smile' [4K]

    Buy Now On Amazon $17.39 Buy Now on target $15.99

    Smile in 4K UltraHD doesn’t just give you the entire movie in crystal clear definition, you’ll also have access bonus features like deleted scenes and director commentary. Fans of the music will also get to go behind-the-scenes and learn more about the making of the chilling songs.

    Before you see Smile 2 , go back to the beginning in Smile and see how a therapist’s witnessing of a strange suicide leads her to be haunted by a supernatural force with malevolent intentions.

    Check below to watch the trailer for Smile .

    Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch the First-Ever Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jelly Roll Surpasses 100-Pound Weight-Loss Goal on Tour: ‘You Won’t Recognize Me’
    Billboard1 day ago
    Ice Cube Gives Another Promising ‘Last Friday’ Update: ‘Yeah, It’s Coming Back’
    Billboard1 day ago
    Olivia Rodrigo Tells Fans to ‘Let It All Out’ in Cathartic ‘Guts World Tour’ Concert Film Trailer: Watch
    Billboard1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Reflects on ‘Cinematic Drama’ of Miami Eras Tour Shows: ‘I Had Really Missed This’
    Billboard23 hours ago
    Britney Spears Revisits That Time She ‘Married’ Herself With Throwback Video in Wedding Dress and Veil
    Billboard1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Amazon Debuts New Kindle With a Color Screen: Here’s How to Pre-Order the Device
    Billboard23 hours ago
    Rod Wave’s ‘Last Lap’ Debuts at No. 1 on Top Streaming Albums
    Billboard1 day ago
    Judd Apatow & Friends’ New York Comedy Festival Show to Benefit Hurricane Helene Relief
    Billboard2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Wonho Is Making His First Solo U.S. Visit With Fan Meetings
    Billboard3 hours ago
    Ariana Grande Is ‘Disheartened’ After Elvira Calls Her Out for Rude Encounter, Explains a Different Side of the Story
    Billboard1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Bee Gees Lead Inaugural Top Movie Songs Chart With ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Synch
    Billboard5 hours ago
    How Artists Can Navigate Staying Sober With a Little Help From Their Friends (And Peloton)
    Billboard23 hours ago
    Cardi B Blasts ‘Narcissistic Piece of S–t’ Offset: ‘I Wish the Worst on This Man’
    Billboard5 hours ago
    Nicki Minaj Calls Taylor Swift Her ‘Sag Queen’ in Social Media Post
    Billboard23 hours ago
    Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Millie Bobby Brown At Her Atlanta Show and Made a Citizen’s ‘Arrest’: ‘This Girl Is So Hot’
    Billboard9 hours ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Farewell Concert at London’s Hyde Park
    Billboard2 days ago
    Chris Lane on Tackling the Hard Stuff in His New Love Song ‘If I Die Before You’
    Billboard3 hours ago
    Inside an Emotional Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Honoring Toby Keith, John Anderson & James Burton
    Billboard2 days ago
    Here Are the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards Winners: Complete List
    Billboard2 days ago
    ‘Spice Girls: Greatest Hits’ Now Available on Yoto Audio Player for Kids
    Billboard1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Chappell Roan Producer Dan Nigro Reveals Singer’s Next Album Will Be a ‘New Version’ of Her
    Billboard1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy