Proyecto Uno Closes Billboard Latin Music Awards With a Bang

Legendary Dominican trio Proyecto Uno closed the Billboard Latin Music Awards with a flourish, reaffirming their status as merengue-house pioneers with a performance of their iconic 1993 hit, “El Tiburón.” The performance was not only a nod to the group’s origins, but also a celebration of their influence on Latin dance music over the past three decades.

With their signature party style, the trio, currently comprised of Nelson Zapata, Kid G, and Paolo Tondo, took over the stage wearing bright jackets in shades of red, blue, and yellow, while an entourage of colorful dancers accompanied them as they chanted their iconic “No pares, sigue, sigue” (“Don’t stop, keep going, keep going.”)

This year, Proyecto Uno celebrates 35 years of musical career in which they have given away hits such as “Brinca”, “Latinos” and “Otro Nivel”, fusing tropical genres with hip-hop, house and techno, creating a hybrid sound that has left an indelible mark on Latin music.

The 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards, hosted by actors Carmen Villalobos and Danilo Carrera, celebrate the most outstanding talents in Latin music. This year’s edition brings together a star-studded lineup that spans a wide variety of genres and generations. This year’s performances include J Balvin, Chencho Corleone, Fuerza Regida, Gloria Trevi and Maria Becerra, Xavi, Grupo Niche, Pepe Aguilar, Prince Royce, Yandel and Proyecto Uno.

For more on performances, special awards and behind-the-scenes action, visit Billboard Español.

