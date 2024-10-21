Open in App
    Proyecto Uno Closes Billboard Latin Music Awards With a Bang

    By Luisa Calle,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIaS2_0wFN6Rot00

    Legendary Dominican trio Proyecto Uno closed the Billboard Latin Music Awards with a flourish, reaffirming their status as merengue-house pioneers with a performance of their iconic 1993 hit, “El Tiburón.” The performance was not only a nod to the group’s origins, but also a celebration of their influence on Latin dance music over the past three decades.

    2025 Grammys Predictions: Best Rap Album Nominees

    With their signature party style, the trio, currently comprised of Nelson Zapata, Kid G, and Paolo Tondo, took over the stage wearing bright jackets in shades of red, blue, and yellow, while an entourage of colorful dancers accompanied them as they chanted their iconic “No pares, sigue, sigue” (“Don’t stop, keep going, keep going.”)

    This year, Proyecto Uno celebrates 35 years of musical career in which they have given away hits such as “Brinca”, “Latinos” and “Otro Nivel”, fusing tropical genres with hip-hop, house and techno, creating a hybrid sound that has left an indelible mark on Latin music.

    A Bold Idea to Improve Grammy Voting (And Why You Shouldn't Hold Your Breath for It Happening)

    The 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards, hosted by actors Carmen Villalobos and Danilo Carrera, celebrate the most outstanding talents in Latin music. This year’s edition brings together a star-studded lineup that spans a wide variety of genres and generations. This year’s performances include J Balvin, Chencho Corleone, Fuerza Regida, Gloria Trevi and Maria Becerra, Xavi, Grupo Niche, Pepe Aguilar, Prince Royce, Yandel and Proyecto Uno.

    For more on performances, special awards and behind-the-scenes action, visit Billboard Español.

    Shawn Mendes, Benson Boone & More Set to Perform at 2024 MTV EMAs

