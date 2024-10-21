Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Farewell Concert at London’s Hyde Park

After a 55-year career, the sun will finally set on Mr Blue Sky next year. ELO , led by Jeff Lynne , have announced their date and location of their final live show.

Liam Payne Memorial in London Brings Together Hundreds of Fans Mourning His Death

The gig will take place in London’s Hyde Park next year as part of BST Summertime festival on July 13, 2025. They are the first act to be announced for the annual run of gigs in the central London location. 2024 headliners included SZA , Morgan Wallen , Stevie Nicks and more.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” band leader Jeff Lynne said in a statement. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

Tickets for the show go on sale on October 25 at 10am. A range of special guests are set to join the lineup, which will be announced in due course.

The band are currently in the midst of their Over and Out US tour , which will conclude with a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 25 and 25.

Fans Choose Wizkid & Brent Faiyaz's 'Piece of My Heart' as This Week's Favorite New Music in All-Genre Poll

The Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England and became a stalwart of the British rock scene throughout the following decades. Initially composed of Lynne, songwriter Roy Wood and drummer Bev Bevan, the group released their eponymous debut album in 1971 and went on to release 14 studio albums, most recently in 2019 with From Out of Nowhere .

In the late ‘70s and early 1980s, the band amassed six Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 , peaking with “Don’t Bring Me Down” in 1979 at No. 4. They had similar success on the Billboard 200 with five Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200. Several of their albums, including 1977’s Out Of The Blue , were awarded platinum status in the US by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

Speaking on the announcement Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents says, “Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over. The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalog of hits we’ve enjoyed for over 50 years. Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honor, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

Billie Eilish Gives Bowen Yang's Harry Daniels 10K to Stop Singing in 'TikTok' Sketch on 'SNL': Watch