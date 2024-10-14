Sabrina Carpenter Secures ‘Sweet’ Sixth Week at No. 1 In Australia

Sabrina Carpenter does it again, as Short n’ Sweet (via Island/Universal) holds at No. 1 for the sixth non-consecutive week on Australia’s chart .

With that feat, Carpenter breaks the tie with Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft for the title with the longest reign on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2024.

Carpenter’s dominance doesn’t end there. On the ARIA Singles Chart , “Taste” extends its streak for a seventh straight week, for the longest-running No. 1 this year. Across her three No. 1 singles, Carpenter has tallied 10 combined weeks at the top in 2024.

Coldplay enjoys a hot start with Moon Music (Polydor/Warner), their 10th studio album. The best-seller in the U.K., Moon Music is the top debut on the ARIA Chart at No. 2. Starting with 2000’s Parachutes , Coldplay’s albums have all peaked at No. 1 or No. 2 in Australia, and has included seven leaders. The Australian leg of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour kicks off Oct. 30 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, produced by Live Nation .

Meanwhile, ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted Aussie country artist Kasey Chambers completes the podium with Backbone (MGM), her 13th studio album. It’s new at No. 3. Chambers has collected 13 ARIA Awards and five ARIA No. 1s across her career.

Also new the the chart is TISM’s Death To Art (MGM), arriving at No. 15. It’s the enigmatic Aussie art-rock band’s sixth appearance in the ARIA top 50, a list that includes Great Truckin’ Songs Of The Renaissance (No. 48 in 1988), Machiavelli And The Four Seasons (No. 8 in 1995), www.tism.wanker.com (No. 26 in 1998), De RigeurMortis (No. 24 in 2001) and Best Off (No. 44 in 2002).

With Sabrina Carpenter completing another week atop the singles tally, Shaboozey’ s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (up 4-2 via Empire) and Billie Eilish ‘s “Birds Of A Feather” (down 2-3 via Interscope/Universal) round out the top 3.





