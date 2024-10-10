Open in App
    Mariah Carey Unwraps Cover Art For Two New ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Physical Singles

    By Gil Kaufman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRS6Z_0w1ieL7C00

    Mariah Carey is definitely gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year. But, as she always cautions the Lambily, you can’t crank up Christmas when there’s still candy to be handed out and turkeys to fry. On Tuesday (Oct. 9) MC got the season started a bit early by unveiling the cover art for two of the four new physical versions of her holiday perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

    Mariah Carey Reacts to Ariana Grande Calling Her the ‘Queen of My Life’

    “While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet. I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you!,” Carey wrote on X. “An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ physical singles…”

    The cover of the 7″ vinyl single version features the singer in a red Santa-like jumpsuit, sitting in a pile of fake snow in front of a field of Christmas lights. A cassette single version finds Carey laughing while wearing a pearl white strapless gown and a matching furry wrap; both are available for pre-order now. Carey’s official web store also currently lists a 12″ vinyl version and a CD single, with a note that the cover art for both will be revealed “soon.”

    Last week Carey took to Instagram for her annual “not yet” announcement via a video shot on her private jet with Her Hot 100 No. 1 holiday smash playing in the background. “This is your pilot speaking. Welcome onboard, Mariah. We are headed to the North Pole,” the plane’s captain says over the public address system before a vinyl scratch noise interrupts the holiday spirit.

    “Not yet!” Carey pleads. “Sorry! They always rush me.”

    Shawn Mendes Pushes Back Release Date of New Album 'Shawn' -- UPDATE

    In years past, Carey has waited until Halloween ends for her annual “ it’s time ” post kicking off “All I Want” season. The beloved 1994 song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time in 2019 and has since ranked as the most popular holiday song of all time on the Billboard Holiday 100 .

    Carey will embark on her annual Christmas tour with a 20-date run that will kick off on Nov. 6 in Highland, CA before hitting Los Angeles, Atlanta, D.C., Boston and more before wrapping up at Barclay’s Center in New York on Dec. 17. The tour promises to be Carey’s “grandest spectacle to date,” as it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1995 Merry Christmas album, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

    Check out the cover art reveal below.

    Sabrina Carpenter Rocks Phillies Jersey at Hometown Philadelphia Show

