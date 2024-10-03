U.K.’s MOBO Awards Announce New Location For 2025 Ceremony

The MOBO Awards has announced its 2025 ceremony will take place in the new location of Newcastle, England. The ceremony – which celebrates Music of Black Origin – will head to the North East for the first time since its founding in 1996. This year’s ceremony was held at the Sheffield Arena and previous events have been held in London, Leeds and Glasgow.

Black Coffee, Chase & Status & Fisher Lead 2024 DJ Awards Winners

Next year’s big night will take place on February 18 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena near the banks of the River Tyne.

The award categories celebrate the best of UK rap, jazz, pop, R&B, soul and, in recent years, have expanded to include alternative and rock acts, alongside electronic performers. The nominees, host and performers for 2025’s ceremony will be announced over the coming months.

“Newcastle is a city steeped in history, culture, and a dynamic sense of community alongside an electric nightlife, making it the perfect host city,” Kanya King CBE, founder/CEO of MOBO Group said in a statement. “We are honoured to bring the MOBO Awards to this iconic destination, eager to deliver a show that will resonate far beyond the North East.”

Charlie Puth Thought Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shout-Out Was AI

The MOBOs also announced the return of the MOBO Fringe events, which will take place around the main ceremony which King said will engage with the “local community to create an inspiring and impactful programme that highlights the significant cultural influence of Black music.”

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the MOBO Awards to a new home in our region – just the latest major event putting North East England on the international map for culture. I know the Awards and the MOBO Fringe Festival across venues in Newcastle and Gateshead will be a huge inspiration for a new generation of young and emerging musicians working here in the North East.”

2024’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Babatúnde Aléshé and Love Island star Indiyah Polack. Performers included the Sugababes, Soul II Soul, Ghetts and more, with wins on the night for Little Simz , RAYE , Central Cee , Potter Payper and Stormzy .

Eagles Announce 2024 & 2025 Las Vegas Sphere Shows