Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Billboard

    U.K.’s MOBO Awards Announce New Location For 2025 Ceremony

    By Thomas Smith,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8W6G_0vsoTFNE00

    The MOBO Awards has announced its 2025 ceremony will take place in the new location of Newcastle, England. The ceremony – which celebrates Music of Black Origin – will head to the North East for the first time since its founding in 1996. This year’s ceremony was held at the Sheffield Arena and previous events have been held in London, Leeds and Glasgow.

    Black Coffee, Chase & Status & Fisher Lead 2024 DJ Awards Winners

    Next year’s big night will take place on February 18 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena near the banks of the River Tyne.

    The award categories celebrate the best of UK rap, jazz, pop, R&B, soul and, in recent years, have expanded to include alternative and rock acts, alongside electronic performers. The nominees, host and performers for 2025’s ceremony will be announced over the coming months.

    “Newcastle is a city steeped in history, culture, and a dynamic sense of community alongside an electric nightlife, making it the perfect host city,” Kanya King CBE, founder/CEO of MOBO Group said in a statement. “We are honoured to bring the MOBO Awards to this iconic destination, eager to deliver a show that will resonate far beyond the North East.”

    Charlie Puth Thought Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shout-Out Was AI

    The MOBOs also announced the return of the MOBO Fringe events, which will take place around the main ceremony which King said will engage with the “local community to create an inspiring and impactful programme that highlights the significant cultural influence of Black music.”

    Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the MOBO Awards to a new home in our region – just the latest major event putting North East England on the international map for culture. I know the Awards and the MOBO Fringe Festival across venues in Newcastle and Gateshead will be a huge inspiration for a new generation of young and emerging musicians working here in the North East.”

    2024’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Babatúnde Aléshé and Love Island star Indiyah Polack. Performers included the Sugababes, Soul II Soul, Ghetts and more, with wins on the night for Little Simz , RAYE , Central Cee , Potter Payper and Stormzy .

    Eagles Announce 2024 & 2025 Las Vegas Sphere Shows

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coldplay’s ‘Moon Music’ Has Landed: Stream It Now
    Billboard2 days ago
    Karol G Adds Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 With ‘Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido’
    Billboard2 days ago
    Christian Nodal Cancels More Shows as He Recovers From ‘Strong Stomach Infection’
    Billboard1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Producer NomaD Puts New Spin on Milli Vanilli’s ‘Blame It on the Rain’ With Help From Original Member Fab Morvan
    Billboard1 day ago
    Mimis Plessas, Giant of Modern Greek Music, Dies at 99
    Billboard11 hours ago
    DDG Announces Split From Halle Bailey, Says They Are ‘Still Best Friends’
    Billboard2 days ago
    Who Are You Excited To See at Billboard Latin Music Week 2024? Vote!
    Billboard1 day ago
    Why Kendrick Lamar’s Savage ‘Not Like Us’ Could Pop Out At the Grammys
    Billboard2 days ago
    Friday Dance Music Guide: The Week’s Best New Tracks From Caribou, 2Hollis, Yunè Pinku & More
    Billboard1 day ago
    Dolly Parton Announces $1 Million Donation to Aid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
    Billboard1 day ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Underperforming at Box Office After Receiving D CinemaScore
    Billboard10 hours ago
    Eric Church Releases New Song ‘Darkest Hour’ to Aid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts
    Billboard1 day ago
    Kris Kristofferson’s Streams Up Nearly 2,300% Following His Death
    Billboard2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Why Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez & More Favor Songwriter-Producer INK
    Billboard1 day ago
    LISA Drops ‘Moonlit Floor’: Stream It Now
    Billboard2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    How a ’90s Hit Went K-Pop: LISA’s ‘Moonlit Floor’ Meets ‘Kiss Me’ by Sixpence None the Richer
    Billboard1 day ago
    Clarks Desert Boot Continues Its Reign As a ‘Timeless’ Shoe With Genre-Spanning Ties
    Billboard2 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!
    Billboard1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy