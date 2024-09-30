Open in App
    Cardi B Reveals the Very Specific Symptom That Made Her Realize She Was Pregnant

    By Rania Aniftos,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URNzj_0vpJqxof00

    Cardi B just welcomed her third child, but she knew way before she went to the doctor that she was pregnant, thanks to a very unusual symptom.

    Kate McKinnon Is a Hanson Superfan, Tells the Band Her Haircut Came From 'Copying' Them

    “It was around March 20 or March 16…it was around those days, right? I woke up one morning and my mouth tasted like copper. It literally tasted like copper. So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This only happened to me when I’m pregnant,” Cardi recalled during a recent Instagram Live stream. “So I was like, damn. I automatically knew that I was pregnant.”

    According to the American Pregnancy Association , dysgeusia is a change in taste thought to be caused by pregnancy hormones. “Sometimes it can cause a sour or metallic taste in your mouth, even if you’re not eating anything,” the website notes.

    Cardi then broke down the timeline, originally thinking that she was six or seven weeks pregnant. However, when she went to the OBGYN, she was surprised to find out she was around 17 weeks pregnant. “When I found out it was a girl, I started crying even more because y’all know that I love raising girls,” she explained.

    Watch the portion of the Instagram Live via a fan screen recording here .

    Quavo Premieres New Song 'Gilbert Arenas' on 'From the Block': Watch

    The “WAP” rapper confirmed the arrival of her baby girl with an Instagram post earlier this month, sharing photos from the hospital where she gave birth and confirming that their new addition had been born five days prior. “The prettiest lil thing … 9/7/24.”

    Cardi announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 3 at the beginning of August, the same day Billboard confirmed that she’d filed for divorce from the “Stir Fry” artist for a second time. Sharing photos of her bump, the Grammy winner wrote, “With every ending comes a new beginning!”

    In addition to their newborn daughter, Cardi B and Offset also share six-year-old daughter Kulture and three-year-old son Wave. The Migos rapper is also dad to 14-year-old Jordan, nine-year-old Kody and nine-year-old Kalea from past relationships.

    Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ranks His Spiciest Feuds With Limp Bizkit, MGK & More on 'Hot Ones Versus'

