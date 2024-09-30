Oasis Announce Dates For North American Leg of 2025 Reunion Tour

Oasis warned fans to be “ careful what you wish for ” over the weekend, hinting that the long-awaited announcement of additional international dates for their reunion tour were on the horizon. Well, that tease became a reality on Monday morning (Sept. 30) when brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher revealed the first dates for the North American leg of their 2025 world tour.

Spotify Back After Brief Outage

The run of shows will have the famously battling sibling playing a series of stadium shows in five North American cities beginning with an August 24 show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, followed by an August 28 gig at Soldier Field in Chicago and an August 31 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The run of concerts is currently slated to wind down with a Sept. 6 show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles and a Sept. 12 stop at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. A press release noted that the gigs will be Oasis first in North America in 16 years, with the band saying, “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.” Cage the Elephant — led by singer Matt Shultz and his brother, guitarist Brad Shultz — will open all the new dates.

Oasis shocked the world in August when they revealed that they would put their differences aside and reunite for one of the most anticipated rock get-backs of all time. The first round of 2025 shows across the U.K. instantly sold out for the tour that is slated to kick off with two shows at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4-5, followed by a five-night stand at Heaton Park in their native Manchester (July 11, 12, 16, 19, 20) and another five-night run at Wembley Stadium in London (July 25, 26, 30, August 2, 3).

Frances Bean Cobain and Husband Riley Hawk Welcome Baby Boy

The swing will then hit Dublin, Ireland for two shows at Croke Park (August 16, 17) before hopping the Atlantic for the North American shows and returning to Wembley for two more sold-out gigs on Sept. 27, 28.

The last time Oasis played the U.S. in 2008 on the Dig Out Your Soul tour they performed in 10,000-20,000 capacity arenas. The stadiums on their upcoming North American swing will accommodate between 45,000-80,000+ fans. According to the release announcing the new shows, plans are still underway for Oasis Live ’25 to hit “other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

Registration for a presale for the North American dates is open here through Tuesday (Oct. 1) at 8 a.m. ET, with a general onsale slated to begin on Friday (Oct. 4) at 12 p.m. ET local time here .

Future Scores Third No. 1 Album in Six Months as 'Mixtape Pluto' Debuts Atop Billboard 200