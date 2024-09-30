Open in App
    Blossoms Secure Fourth U.K. No. 1 Album With ‘Gary’

    By Jessica Lynch,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mYob_0voYL5Uf00

    Blossoms have again proven their indie rock prowess, securing their fourth U.K. Official No. 1 album with Gary , their fifth studio release.

    Ahead of Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate, Let's Look Back on the Only No. 1 Hot 100 Hit Composed by a Future VP

    The British band’s latest effort topped the charts after a tight battle with chart-dominating pop princess Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (No. 2) and Chappell Roan’s hugely popular The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (No. 3).

    With a whopping 86% of Gary ‘s total sales coming from physical formats, the album not only claimed the top spot on the U.K. Official Albums Chart but also dominated both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart .

    Celebrating their victory, Blossoms told Official Charts :  “Thank you to everyone who bought Gary this week. It’s our fourth No. 1, five albums in, it means a lot to us five and [Gary the Gorilla] – thank you!”

    This triumph adds another milestone to Blossoms’ successful discography, which includes previous No. 1 albums such as Blossoms (2016) and Cool Like You (2018).

    J Balvin & Peso Pluma Kick Off Western Expansion for Dear U's Fan-Artist Communication App Bubble: Exclusive

    The leader at the midweek point , Gary holds off some strong contenders. Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker’s highly anticipated second studio album I Am debuted at No. 4, while Jamie XX’s sophomore effort In Waves landed at No. 5. Not to be left out, pop powerhouse Katy Perry claimed her fifth U.K. Top 10 album with 143 , debuting at No. 6.

    Outside the Top 10, Future’s Mixtape Pluto (11) marked his 12th Top 40 U.K. collection, and Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish secured a No. 20 debut with Yesterwynde .

    British post-punk band Ist Ist celebrated their career-best result with Light A Bigger Fire at No. 25, while veteran English rockers Terrorvision’s We Are Not Robots landed at No. 29, marking their fourth Top 40 album.

    'NOW PLAYING JAPAN' Event Hosted by Billboard Japan & Luminate Sheds Light on New Music Trends

