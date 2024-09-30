Open in App
    Five Weeks of Flavor: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ Continues to Rule the U.K. Singles Chart

    By Jessica Lynch,

    3 days ago
    Sabrina Carpenter has done it again. Her latest hit, “ Taste ,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Official Singles Chart for the fifth consecutive week, marking 17 total weeks at the top in 2024.

    Bowen Yang Transforms Into Charli XCX for Political-Themed Talk Show on 'SNL' Season Premiere: Watch

    This chart domination is thanks to her three standout singles: “ Espresso ,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1, “ Please Please Please ,” with five weeks at the summit, and now “Taste,” with five weeks and counting. Her success with the catchy pop single is no small feat, showcasing her consistent appeal in a hugely competitive market.

    Elsewhere on the chart, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are inching closer to the top spot with their collaborative track “Die With A Smile,” which now sits at No. 4. Rising stars are also making their mark, with Chappell Roan’s kitschy camp hit “HOT TO GO!” sashaying its way up to No. 7, and Lana Del Rey-inspired “Pink Pony Club” by Roan also trotting, reaching No. 15.

    In other highlights, Sonny Fodera, Jazzy, and D.O.D.’s “Somedays” has cracked the Top 10, moving to No. 9, while Gigi Perez’s viral track “Sailor Song” has jumped two spots to No. 11. Teddy Swims’ “The Door” and Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry” also saw boosts, landing at Nos. 13 and 17, respectively.

    Doja Cat Speaks Out About Injustice at Global Citizen Festival 2024: 'Keep Using Your Voice'

    TikTok continues to be a breeding ground for chart hits, as UK rapper NDOTZ celebrates his first Top 20 entry with “Embrace It,” climbing 16 places to No. 20. Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower” blooms with a new peak at No. 23, while Coldplay’s “feelslikeimfallinginlove” rebounds to No. 31.

    Addison Rae also makes her Top 40 debut with “Diet Pepsi,” entering at No. 37. Meanwhile, BTS’s Jimin sees a resurgence with “Who,” re-entering the chart at No. 40 after a six-week absence.

    With this chart success, Sabrina Carpenter has proven that 2024 is undeniably her year, and with new releases on the horizon, she might not be done dominating just yet.

    LISA of BLACKPINK Debuts New Song 'Moonlit Floor' at Global Citizen Fest 2024

