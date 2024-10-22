Open in App
    Kona Bikes Releases the Ultimate Summer Nostalgia Edit

    By Deven McCoy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1lpY_0wHbhvtz00

    Join the Kona Factory Team in Whistler, B.C., for an action-packed 8-minute edit of summer nostalgia. Eddie Reynolds, Tayte Proulx-Royds, Caleb Holonko, and Kyleigh Stewart participate in the wildest game yet—the Game of GOAT. It's a mix between a scavenger hunt and the game of BIKE, where shenanigans, challenges, and friendly competition are the name of the game. I don't know what to tell you if this doesn’t make you miss summertime park laps with buddies.

    Kona seems to have put its turbulent couple of years behind it, and they are back to the old ways with the FAFO series. This series follows Kona athletes on their adventures as they ride new trails, hang with new friends, and explore new areas.

    Check out the latest episode below.

    Related: Recap: Crankworx 2024 Whip-Off Championships

    If you haven't already, check out episodes one and two. Each video is short and sweet and showcases the incredible talent of the Kona riders.

    In episode one , Caleb Holonko visits Kona Factory Teammate Eddie Reynolds in his sunny San Diego, California hometown to ride his local trials. Both these riders have incredible talent and are always a treat to watch as they huck into space and whip around the dry California trails.

    Episode two follows Eddie Reynolds and Caleb Holonko (and the rest of the Kona Crew). They fulfill their childhood dreams of going to shreddy summer camp by heading to the epic Milepost 35 in Sandy, Oregon, for a full week of action with the rest of the campers.

