Redefining Early Education: Seattle’s Bigleaf Preschool Offers a New Way to Learn

On a quiet street in Seattle, where the bigleaf maple trees sway gently in the breeze, Taryn McGrath found her inspiration. The towering trees not only gave Bigleaf Afternoon Preschool its name but also symbolized the growth and strength she wished to instill in her students. After six years in the education sector and a degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Washington, Taryn was ready to cultivate a nurturing environment where young minds could flourish. The doors of Bigleaf Afternoon Preschool opened in 2024, with a vision to offer something beyond the conventional preschool experience.





Taryn's approach was simple: create an inspiring and inclusive environment led by the children's curiosity and developmental pace. This philosophy was deeply rooted in Taryn's belief that education should be adaptable to each child's unique learning journey. "The environment, curriculum materials, and child-led approach set us apart," Taryn explains. "We also embrace a mixed age group model, which shapes a dynamic community and enriches the learning experience."





At Bigleaf, flexibility is the norm rather than the exception. Recognizing the diverse needs of modern families, Taryn offers flexible scheduling and hours, making it easier for parents to balance work and life commitments. Additionally, a partnership with The Children’s School morning program ensures that families needing full-day care have a seamless solution.





Inside the preschool, the learning spaces are a testament to Taryn's commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere. Bright, thoughtfully arranged classrooms feature reading nooks, child-sized tables, and an abundance of natural light. Hands-on materials are scattered throughout, inviting children to explore, create, and learn at their own pace. It’s a place where imagination is encouraged and every child's potential is recognized. For Taryn, the most rewarding moments come from watching her students grow and evolve. "With the mixed age group, I get to work with some children for multiple years and see how much progress and growth they achieve by the time they're ready for kindergarten," she shares with a warm smile.

The mixed-age approach fosters a unique community where older children naturally take on mentoring roles, while younger ones become eager participants in shared learning experiences. This dynamic not only builds academic skills but also cultivates empathy, leadership, and social understanding among the children. Taryn's dedication to creating an inclusive and child-led environment is evident in every aspect of Bigleaf Afternoon Preschool. She believes that by allowing children the freedom to explore their interests, they build confidence and a love for learning that will carry them through their educational journey.





"It's about giving them the space to grow at their own pace and in their own direction," she says. Her philosophy is further demonstrated in the school's approach to curriculum materials. Rather than a rigid, one-size-fits-all program, the materials are chosen to engage and challenge children at various developmental stages. The result is a vibrant learning environment where children are motivated to ask questions and seek answers.

As Bigleaf continues to grow, so does its reputation among Seattle families. Parents appreciate the personalized attention their children receive and the emphasis on fostering a love of learning. The preschool has become a trusted resource for those seeking an education experience that truly aligns with their values and schedules.



The school's partnership with The Children's School is a testament to her collaborative spirit, ensuring that families have access to comprehensive care and education solutions. Taryn's journey from an educator to a business owner has been one of dedication, passion, and a deep-seated belief in the potential of every child.

In the heart of Seattle's vibrant education landscape, Bigleaf Afternoon Preschool stands as a beacon for child-led learning and inclusivity. As Taryn reflects on the journey so far, she remains focused on nurturing an environment where every child feels valued and supported. The bigleaf maple trees outside serve as a daily reminder of the growth and resilience she seeks to inspire in her students. Just as those trees provide shelter and beauty, Taryn's preschool offers a safe haven where young learners can thrive.





Ultimately, Bigleaf Afternoon Preschool is more than just a place for early education; it's a community where children are encouraged to be themselves, explore their world, and grow into confident, curious individuals ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.





Bigleaf Afternoon Preschool

📍 Location: Seattle, WA

📆 Founded: 2024

👤 Owner: Taryn McGrath

✨ What Makes It Different: Child-led learning and mixed-age community