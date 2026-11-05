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Big Sky Now: Week 9 recap, Griz get back on track, Bobcats hang 61, Week 10 preview
By BIG SKY NOW PODCAST,5 days ago
Montana gets back in the win column, Montana State hangs 61 on Cal Poly, and Idaho finally wins one without giving its fans a heart attack. Big Sky Now recaps all of Week 9 and previews Week 10. Hosted by Luke Schmit with Daily Inter Lake sports editor Fritz Neighbor, Daily Inter Lake sports reporter Jon Allen, Columbia Basin Herald sports reporter Mike Maynard, and Coeur d’Alene Press sports editor Mark Nelke. Montana beat Eastern Washington 42-33 on the red turf after the bye week, with the defense piling up 11 sacks and getting several players back from injury. Eastern’s offensive line and run defense came under the microscope as the Eagles slid to the bottom of the standings. Idaho State survived Utah Tech 34-27 behind two defensive touchdowns. Montana State routed Cal Poly 61-7, leading 41-0 early in the second quarter. Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 34-27 to keep the Grand Canyon rivalry trophy and stay tied atop the standings. Idaho handled Portland State 38-14, and Weber State took down ranked UC Davis 38-14. Week 10 sends Montana State to Pocatello. Can Idaho State’s defense and big-play offense pull the upset? Is anything short of a blowout a disappointment