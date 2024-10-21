Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BigCountryHomepage

    Crime Reports: Unknown suspect tries to look in restroom stall at Abilene park

    By Erica Garner,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Qon_0wGFqcTW00

    Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

    Incidents

    1100 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Service
    A suspect reported clothing, cash, a wallet, and more were reported stolen in south Abilene.

    800 block of Westmoreland Street – Theft of Mail
    Adderall was reported stolen.

    4200 block of Woods Place – Abandon/Endanger/Reckless/Neg Child/Elderly/Disabled
    A report for endangering a disabled person was taken for a victim who had been a patient at a mental hospital.

    6800 block of Desert Willow Trail – Theft of Property
    Rings worth nearly $8,000 were reported stolen.

    2500 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
    Police responded to a suspect attempting to pass a stolen/forged check.

    3400 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of Habitation
    $25 worth of coins were reported stolen from an Abilene residence.

    5200 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief
    Officers responded to a disturbance in progress in south Abilene.

    200 block of S Willis Street – Assault
    A report was taken for assault in south Abilene.

    700 block of N 6th Street – Assault

    3300 block Sherry Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

    1000 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief
    A citizen called and reported an unknown person had thrown eggs at it, damaging a window.

    1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence
    A victim reported her boyfriend threw her down on the ground and hit her in the face.

    1700 block of N 12th Street- Assault Family Violence
    A victim called to report a disturbance between her and her girlfriend.

    1000 block of N 3rd Street – Forgery

    3200 block of S Clack Street- Theft of Property
    A victim reported an unknown male stole her bicycle and phone from her.

    6200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Assault Family Violence
    A victim stated her husband had pulled her hair.

    4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assault Family Violence
    An assault family violence report was taken in south Abilene.

    600 block of W Washington Street- Burglary of Habitation – Simple Assault Intent
    A burglary of Habitation report was taken in north Abilene.

    3000 block of Sutherland Street – Assault Family Violence
    A suspect was arrested in south Abilene after he allegedly threw a knife at his mother’s boyfriend.

    1500 block of Lakeside Drive – Criminal Mischief
    A local church reported an unknown suspect damaged their windows.

    600 block of N 13th Street – Burglary of Habitation
    A TV worth $165 was reported stolen.

    1800 block of N 6th Street – Assault
    A victim reported a suspect assaulted him in north Abilene over loud music.

    2600 block of Robertson Drive – Criminal Trespass
    Police responded to a mental health call where a known transient was trespassing.

    6500 block of W Lake Road – Disorderly Conduct
    An unknown suspect attempted to look into a bathroom stall at an Abilene park.

    2400 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence
    Officers responded to a disturbance in progress where a suspect is accused of assaulting her mother before fleeing.

    3500 block of W Lake Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle
    A vehicle worth $8,000 was reported stolen.

    3200 block of S 23rd Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
    A suspect reported her estranged husband violated a protective order and damaged her phone and stole her wallet.

    2700 block of N 18th Street – Driving While Intoxicated
    A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while intoxicated.

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Driving While Intoxicated
    Police were dispatched to crashes in north Abilene which led to a suspect being transported to the hospital for driving while intoxicated.

    2300 block of Hollis Drive – Assault Family Violence
    A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene.

    500 block of EN 23rd Street – Criminal Mischief
    A victim reported his ex-girlfriend intentionally damaged his property

    Arrests

    Teicha Gutierrez-Rivero – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

    Missty George – Criminal Trespass

    Julio Quiroa – Public Intoxication

    Kristen Sargent – Possession of Dangerous Drug

    Colton Kinder – Warrant

    Israel Clough – Warrant

    David Dutka – Warrant

    Randall Jefferson – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

    Joseph Beaver – Warrant

    Roberto Riojas – Warrant

    Erik Tapia Castro – Public Intoxication

    Cheryl Watson – Assault Family Violence

    Fernando Duque-Vega – Public Intoxication

    Cody German – Public Intoxication

    Ashley Vasquez – Assault Family Violence

    Susan Mayhall – Possession of Controlled Substance

    Robert Hall – Public Intoxication

    Summer Martin – Driving While Intoxicated

    Frank Mendoza – Public Intoxication

    Gregorio Torres – Possession of Controlled Substance

    Alfred Gilliam – Public Intoxication

    Henry Henderson – Possession of Controlled Substance

    Da’King Thomas – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest

    Brandon Glenn – Assault Family Violence

    John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

    Andrea Gutierrez Cerda – Driving While Intoxicated, Terroristic Threat

    Ka Hail Francis – Possession of Controlled Substance

    Ryan Simms – Warrant

    Joshua Kile – Warrant

    Baylee Croley – Warrant

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Crime Reports: $1,400 worth of cash reported stolen in north Abilene
    BigCountryHomepage20 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    BigCountryHomepage3 days ago
    Indicted: Abilene contractor accused of misappropriating $110K from clients
    BigCountryHomepage5 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    BigCountryHomepage3 days ago
    15-year-old accused of shooting man at Chili’s in Brownwood
    BigCountryHomepage4 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    BigCountryHomepage2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    BigCountryHomepage3 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    BigCountryHomepage3 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    BigCountryHomepage20 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    BigCountryHomepage19 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    BigCountryHomepage19 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    BigCountryHomepage10 hours ago
    Gold Star Family Member Returns to Dyess Air Force Base for the first time in decades
    BigCountryHomepage16 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    BigCountryHomepage1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    BigCountryHomepage15 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    BigCountryHomepage21 hours ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    BigCountryHomepage3 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    BigCountryHomepage2 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Texas man suspected of killing his wife found dead hanging from a tree
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy