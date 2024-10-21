Crime Reports: Unknown suspect tries to look in restroom stall at Abilene park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Service

A suspect reported clothing, cash, a wallet, and more were reported stolen in south Abilene.

800 block of Westmoreland Street – Theft of Mail

Adderall was reported stolen.

4200 block of Woods Place – Abandon/Endanger/Reckless/Neg Child/Elderly/Disabled

A report for endangering a disabled person was taken for a victim who had been a patient at a mental hospital.

6800 block of Desert Willow Trail – Theft of Property

Rings worth nearly $8,000 were reported stolen.

2500 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Police responded to a suspect attempting to pass a stolen/forged check.

3400 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

$25 worth of coins were reported stolen from an Abilene residence.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress in south Abilene.

200 block of S Willis Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault in south Abilene.

700 block of N 6th Street – Assault

3300 block Sherry Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

1000 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Mischief

A citizen called and reported an unknown person had thrown eggs at it, damaging a window.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend threw her down on the ground and hit her in the face.

1700 block of N 12th Street- Assault Family Violence

A victim called to report a disturbance between her and her girlfriend.

1000 block of N 3rd Street – Forgery

3200 block of S Clack Street- Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown male stole her bicycle and phone from her.

6200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Assault Family Violence

A victim stated her husband had pulled her hair.

4200 block of Oil Belt Lane – Assault Family Violence

An assault family violence report was taken in south Abilene.

600 block of W Washington Street- Burglary of Habitation – Simple Assault Intent

A burglary of Habitation report was taken in north Abilene.

3000 block of Sutherland Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene after he allegedly threw a knife at his mother’s boyfriend.

1500 block of Lakeside Drive – Criminal Mischief

A local church reported an unknown suspect damaged their windows.

600 block of N 13th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A TV worth $165 was reported stolen.

1800 block of N 6th Street – Assault

A victim reported a suspect assaulted him in north Abilene over loud music.

2600 block of Robertson Drive – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a mental health call where a known transient was trespassing.

6500 block of W Lake Road – Disorderly Conduct

An unknown suspect attempted to look into a bathroom stall at an Abilene park.

2400 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress where a suspect is accused of assaulting her mother before fleeing.

3500 block of W Lake Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle worth $8,000 was reported stolen.

3200 block of S 23rd Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect reported her estranged husband violated a protective order and damaged her phone and stole her wallet.

2700 block of N 18th Street – Driving While Intoxicated

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while intoxicated.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Driving While Intoxicated

Police were dispatched to crashes in north Abilene which led to a suspect being transported to the hospital for driving while intoxicated.

2300 block of Hollis Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken in south Abilene.

500 block of EN 23rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend intentionally damaged his property

Arrests

Teicha Gutierrez-Rivero – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Missty George – Criminal Trespass

Julio Quiroa – Public Intoxication

Kristen Sargent – Possession of Dangerous Drug

Colton Kinder – Warrant

Israel Clough – Warrant

David Dutka – Warrant

Randall Jefferson – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

Joseph Beaver – Warrant

Roberto Riojas – Warrant

Erik Tapia Castro – Public Intoxication

Cheryl Watson – Assault Family Violence

Fernando Duque-Vega – Public Intoxication

Cody German – Public Intoxication

Ashley Vasquez – Assault Family Violence

Susan Mayhall – Possession of Controlled Substance

Robert Hall – Public Intoxication

Summer Martin – Driving While Intoxicated

Frank Mendoza – Public Intoxication

Gregorio Torres – Possession of Controlled Substance

Alfred Gilliam – Public Intoxication

Henry Henderson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Da’King Thomas – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest

Brandon Glenn – Assault Family Violence

John Wilcoxen – Criminal Trespass

Andrea Gutierrez Cerda – Driving While Intoxicated, Terroristic Threat

Ka Hail Francis – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ryan Simms – Warrant

Joshua Kile – Warrant

Baylee Croley – Warrant

