Abilene area forecast: Monday October 21st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Over the next several days we will continue with a dry forecast and that also means an increase in fire dangers area wide. Please be careful and stay fire weather conscious and no outdoor burning. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 85 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will settle out of the south at around 10 mph.

