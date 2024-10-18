Open in App
    Wake-Up Weather: sweater weather coming to a close next week with breezy winds

    By Susana Harbert,

    2 days ago

    Today: Partly sunny as clouds increasing through the day with a slim chance for showers and gusty winds at times. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 15 G 30 MPH

    Tonight: Partly cloudy night with breezy winds and seasonal temperatures. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SE 15 G 25 MPH

    Justin Piper
    2d ago
    message received thank 'you October 18, 2024.
