    Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 17th

    By Clemente Morales,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7UWm_0wALove300

    From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

    The cold front that has moved through the area will begin to moderate but definitely cooler conditions remain awhile. That said…our pattern will remain nice and mild the next several days. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around a mild 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.

