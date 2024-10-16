Open in App
    Abilene area forecast: Wednesday October 16th

    By Clemente Morales,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i46ne_0w8r2eVM00

    From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

    We should see some significant changes to the weather pattern for the next few days as a cold front has rolled through here giving us cooler weather but still no rain chances to be found through the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 70 degrees. The winds will remain breezy from the east northeast 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and the overnight low of 49 degrees. The winds will remain light from the east southeast at around 5-10 mph.

