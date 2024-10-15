Open in App
    • BigCountryHomepage

    Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 15th

    By Clemente Morales,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHBov_0w7IjJkf00

    From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

    We will look for one more very warm afternoon for your Tuesday before things start to cool off for the rest of the week. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 91 degrees. The winds will be out if the south southwest at 5-10 gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will remain strong at around 15-20 gusts to 30 mph out of the northeast.

