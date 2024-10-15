Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 15th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will look for one more very warm afternoon for your Tuesday before things start to cool off for the rest of the week. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 91 degrees. The winds will be out if the south southwest at 5-10 gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will remain strong at around 15-20 gusts to 30 mph out of the northeast.

