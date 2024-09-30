Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BigCountryHomepage

    Student found with loaded firearm at Wylie ISD campus

    By Erica Garner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7Fza_0vpLNEHd00

    ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student at a Wylie ISD campus was found to have a loaded firearm in their possession Monday afternoon.

    Administrators at Wylie West Junior High School received information that a student had a weapon on campus.

    Upon further investigation, a press release from the district states a student was found with a loaded firearm in their backpack.

    There were no threats made against any students or staff in connection to this incident, the press release explains.

    The student was immediately detained and could face further consequences pending an Abilene Police Department investigation.

    “Please take time to talk with your child about items that are not permitted at school and continue to encourage them to report any safety concerns immediately,” the press release states.

    No further information is available at this time.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    Meshelle Lee
    20h ago
    How did he get a gun in the school ? No metal detectors or backpack checks?
    Nicol
    1d ago
    The parents need to be punished….harshly! Same for the people who leave guns unsecured in vehicles that get used in tragic situations. If you want a damn gun, be freaking responsible or be held accountable!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    UPDATE: Four adults, child were living in trailer with baby later found deceased at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill
    BigCountryHomepage13 days ago
    More student engagement thanks to ‘No Cell from Bell to Bell’ policy at Wylie ISD
    BigCountryHomepage8 days ago
    ‘I never got to meet my granddaughter’: Baby Peyton’s family speaks out amid infant death investigation
    BigCountryHomepage12 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Heart-wrenching moment Texas cops visit boy, 4, 'living off hand sanitizer' before he died of starvation
    themirror.com3 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Popular Texas Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    KHKS 106.1 KISS FM1 day ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Dallas police arrest man accused of assaulting school bus driver earlier this year
    KRLD News Radio1 day ago
    Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in Abilene
    BigCountryHomepage7 days ago
    'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Officer injured in crash in Ennis, police say
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Texas police officer left totally blind after witnessing fellow cop being 'executed' in targeted attack
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Suspect accused of killing dog during drive-by shooting in Abilene indicted
    BigCountryHomepage13 days ago
    Little Girl Chugging Beer at Texas Longhorn Game Goes Viral
    600 ESPN El Paso1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Death row inmate Garcia Glenn White's chilling final words after killing mom and twin teenage girls in Texas
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    UPDATE: Chase suspect caught in Taylor County stabbed himself in eye, other areas of body
    BigCountryHomepage6 days ago
    Plano man recieves 8 felony charges after causing damages on LBJ Freeway
    KRLD News Radio1 day ago
    Records released show man who crashed plane in suicide mission was under the influence of drugs and alcohol
    KRLD News Radio2 days ago
    Father told his kids to go to the vehicle, then armed himself before entering the room where his wife was working and shooting her to death; sentenced
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    Another member of Money Chasin’ Forever Crips gang accused of several crimes in Abilene
    BigCountryHomepage9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy