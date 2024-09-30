Student found with loaded firearm at Wylie ISD campus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student at a Wylie ISD campus was found to have a loaded firearm in their possession Monday afternoon.

Administrators at Wylie West Junior High School received information that a student had a weapon on campus.

Upon further investigation, a press release from the district states a student was found with a loaded firearm in their backpack.

There were no threats made against any students or staff in connection to this incident, the press release explains.

The student was immediately detained and could face further consequences pending an Abilene Police Department investigation.

“Please take time to talk with your child about items that are not permitted at school and continue to encourage them to report any safety concerns immediately,” the press release states.

No further information is available at this time.

