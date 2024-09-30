Abilene area forecast: Monday September 30th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have come to the end of the month of September and we continue to feel more like late spring for the Big Country. It just does not look like our pattern will change anytime soon from warm & dry. For today…we will see sunny skies and a high around 90 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5 mph through the day. For tonight…look for mostly clear skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at around 5 mph.

