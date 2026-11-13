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Big Timber
📅 Nov. 14: Speech & Drama trip to Big Timber (6:30am–8pm)
10 days ago
📅 Joliet Speech & Drama trip to Big Timber on Nov. 14
Joliet’s Speech and Drama team has an event at Big Timber on Saturday, 11/14/2026.
The team will travel by bus. Bob is the bus driver, and the trip runs from 6:30 AM to 8:00 PM.
If your student is involved, plan for:
- An early morning drop-off before 6:30 AM
- A late evening pick-up around 8:00 PM
For exact pick-up/drop-off spots or permission details, please check with Joliet Public Schools directly.
More Info: Speech and Drama at Big Timber - Joliet Public Sch...
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