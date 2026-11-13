📅 Joliet Speech & Drama trip to Big Timber on Nov. 14

Joliet’s Speech and Drama team has an event at Big Timber on Saturday, 11/14/2026.

The team will travel by bus. Bob is the bus driver, and the trip runs from 6:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

If your student is involved, plan for:

An early morning drop-off before 6:30 AM

before A late evening pick-up around 8:00 PM

For exact pick-up/drop-off spots or permission details, please check with Joliet Public Schools directly.