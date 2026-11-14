Big Springs has a solid need for folks who like to keep places clean, safe, and running smooth. If you don’t mind staying active on your feet, these roles can be steady work with good perks.

Employer: Pilot Flying J / Pilot Company

Pilot Flying J / Location: Big Springs, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.18 per hour

Keep the travel center spotless: clean restrooms and showers, handle towels, do light repairs, and pick up trash so guests have a great stop. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and more, plus chances to learn other roles in the store.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about calling the employer to follow up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.