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🍽️ Big Spring TX Food & Hospitality Jobs – Several Roles Open Now
Big Spring’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, salons, and the movie theater all hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Theatre Team Member
- Employer: Cinemark
- Location: Big Spring, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $12.15/hour
Help guests enjoy their movie night by selling tickets, working concessions, and keeping the theater clean and welcoming. Comes with fun perks like free movies, employee discounts, 401(k) matching, and other benefits for eligible team members.
Assistant Salon Manager – Licensed Cosmetologist
- Employer: SmartStyle Salons (Requis Salons franchise)
- Location: Big Spring, TX (inside Walmart)
- Type: Full-time/Part-time
- Pay: Managers can make up to about $40/hour with commissions + tips (per listing)
Lead and assist in running a busy salon while doing cuts, color, and other services. Offers up to 50% service commissions from day one, tips paid daily, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, and lots of training and growth opportunities.
Housekeeping Manager
- Employer: La Quinta Inns & Suites
- Location: Big Spring, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour
Support the Executive Housekeeper and help keep the hotel clean, stocked, and running smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, like leading a team, and want steady in-person work with paid time off.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill their best roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.