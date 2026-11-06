🍽️ Big Spring TX Food & Hospitality Jobs – Several Roles Open Now

Big Spring’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, salons, and the movie theater all hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cinemark

Cinemark Location: Big Spring, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $12.15/hour

Help guests enjoy their movie night by selling tickets, working concessions, and keeping the theater clean and welcoming. Comes with fun perks like free movies, employee discounts, 401(k) matching, and other benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: SmartStyle Salons (Requis Salons franchise)

Location: Big Spring, TX (inside Walmart)

Type: Full-time/Part-time

Pay: Managers can make up to about $40/hour with commissions + tips (per listing)

Lead and assist in running a busy salon while doing cuts, color, and other services. Offers up to 50% service commissions from day one, tips paid daily, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: La Quinta Inns & Suites

Location: Big Spring, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour

Support the Executive Housekeeper and help keep the hotel clean, stocked, and running smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, like leading a team, and want steady in-person work with paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill their best roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.