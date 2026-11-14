Big Rapids has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from hands-on lab work to specialized therapy. Good mix of part-time and flexible options if you want to stay local.

Employer: Kestra

Kestra Location: Big Rapids, MI (supporting an opening tied to Ann Arbor, MI region)

(supporting an opening tied to region) Type: 1099 contractor, per diem/on-call

Pay: Paid per fitting (rate not listed)

Work as an on-call contractor helping heart patients get fitted and trained on a wearable defibrillator. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of paid patient care experience, can travel to homes/hospitals, and like flexible, assignment-based work.

Employer: The Cancer & Hematology Centers

Location: Big Rapids, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tue–Fri, 8:00am–3:00pm

Pay: Not listed

Join a cancer care team drawing blood, labeling specimens, and helping keep the lab running smoothly. Great if you have 2+ years of related experience, know basic medical terms, and want steady daytime hours close to home.

Employer: The Orchard at Big Rapids (under new ownership)

(under new ownership) Location: Big Rapids, MI

Type: PRN or Part-time

Pay: Starts at $50.00/hour (PRN), increases with experience

Provide speech therapy in a SNF/LTC setting, working with older adults on speech, language, cognition, and swallowing. Ideal if you hold a Michigan SLP license, have LTC/SNF experience, and want higher hourly pay with flexible hours.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.