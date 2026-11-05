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🏥 Big Rapids, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now
Healthcare hiring is steady in Big Rapids, with options from the ER to long‑term care and senior eye health. If you’re licensed in Michigan and want steady hours or flexible side work, these are worth a look.
RN – Emergency Department (Day Shift)
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Big Rapids, MI (Big Rapids Hospital, Emergency Center)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m., variable days, every 3rd weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy community ED with 27,000+ visits/year, at a Primary Stroke Center and Level IV Trauma Center. You’ll use full-scope RN skills (assessment, planning, implementation, evaluation) on a tight, team-focused unit, with a comprehensive benefits package, on‑demand pay, retirement match, and strong safety ratings (Leapfrog “A” hospital).
Optometrist – Senior Care Facilities (Part-Time)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Type: Part-time, about 2 days per week
- Pay: $45–$50 per patient
Provide bedside eye care in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities, focusing on seniors. You’ll do comprehensive exams, diabetic and dilated exams, and ocular disease management, with PTO and malpractice insurance covered, plus a mission‑driven, collaborative setup.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Intersect Healthcare
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Type: Listed as Internship (LPN role, 12‑hour days or nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on LPN role in long‑term care, with 12‑hour day or night shifts. You’ll assess residents, develop and follow care plans, give meds and treatments, supervise CNAs, support surveys and quality improvement, and help with admissions and discharges.
If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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